ImpactNFT Alliance and Project Ark Debut Asia's First Hybrid Exhibition Bridging Traditional Art Collectors to The Metaverse

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactNFT Alliance announces today the launch of Asia's first art exhibition that demonstrates how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be a force for good. This is a project to revolutionize the way corporations meet sustainability goals, also transform the lives of people in marginalized communities across the world.

The ImpactNFT Exhibition, curated by the Alliance in partnership with Project Ark and Sovereign Art Foundation , will be held at the Soho House Hong Kong from October 15-24, 2021. It is also accessible online at OpenSea.io , Project-Ark.co and ImpactNFT.org .

Supported by decentralized finance platform MANTRA DAO , the initiative invites both NFT newcomers and seasoned collectors to experience this unique opportunity and purchase artworks made for global impact projects built around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals , which include climate actions as well as social targets such as access to education and gender equality.

"We want to show Hong Kong and the world the power of NFTs for social and environmental impact by creating a win-win for artists, charities, and our partners," says Roy Weissbach, Business Development Advisor at Project Ark and its parent company Carbonbase . "The ImpactNFT Exhibition is spotlighting projects merging art and technology to change the face of sustainability forever."

The exhibition showcases Impact NFTs from Sovereign Art Foundation, Earth.Org , Project Ark's Genesis Drop as well as SnarkySharkz and Purple Penguin . Also on display are amazing artworks by VintageMozart in support of the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy in East Africa, and by DOT, an art collective, will also present NFTs by eight Mexican artists minted for charity.

"We are proud to present a selection of shortlisted artworks from the 2021 Sovereign Asian Art Prize in digital form," says Tiffany Pinkstone, Sovereign Art Foundation Executive Director. "For our first NFT project, it is an honor to be exhibiting alongside a host of important local and international charitable projects, and to harness this new artistic medium for a worthwhile cause."

Story continues

There will also be a preview of the South China Morning Post 's upcoming NFT auction in aid of Operation Santa Claus (OSC) that includes new works by Frog King, the Hong Kong legend renowned for his live performances, and four other local artists, Evangeline Chan, Ophelia Jacarini, Rainbow Tse and Natalie Wong.

Anti-wildlife trafficking group Break The Chain will provide augmented reality (AR) experiences onsite with a parallel Metaverse demonstration curated by The Nemesis .

MANTRA DAO Senior Marketing Manager Joanna Chan says, "Promoting positive influence in the community is a core part of our mission. Our initiative to integrate NFTs across all of our ecosystem services makes the ImpactNFT Exhibition a perfect partnership opportunity."

"The world already knows that blockchain technology is a decentralised infrastructure for a more transparent, secure, and efficient financial system. At RioDeFi we firmly believe that it is also an enabler of yet to be explored applications that will have a profound social impact. We are honored to join the ImpactNFT Exhibition," says RioDeFi's Chief Marketing Officer Stephane Villedieu.

There are curated programs and talks to shed light on NFTs as an emerging technology at the intersection of code, community and conservation that can help society pave the way towards achieving carbon neutrality. In-person access and nightly events demonstrating ImpactNFT projects that catalyze positive social and environmental change will be open by invitation only. To RSVP, register by October 11.

Photo caption:

(L - R): African family by VintageMozart ; Rights free image by Project Ark; Nicky Whelan with the lionese created by ChickenWaffle

About

ImpactNFT Alliance's mission is to ignite and accelerate impact creation by galvanizing web3 projects around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals using NFTs. Bringing together a vibrant community of all those interested in Impact, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain, the ImpactNFT.org platform aims to catalyse a cross-industry alliance that can promote, explore and discuss ideas where NFTs can be used to drive positive SDG impact.

Project Ark, created in partnership between Carbonbase and World Wildlife Fund Panda Labs, is an international team offering solutions to creators, collectors, and corporates who want to realize the promise of ImpactNFTs. As a founding member of the ImpactNFT Alliance, Project Ark works with global NGOs to create the standards and mechanisms of ImpactNFTs for the community to adopt and use.

Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is a charitable organization founded in 2003 to recognize, support and promote contemporary art talent, and to bring the therapeutic benefits of art to disadvantaged children. They administer contemporary art prizes for professional artists and students of art, the most established being The Sovereign Asian Art Prize. SAF also fund and run programs that use expressive arts to support children from low-income backgrounds and for children with special educational needs.

Soho House Hong Kong is a member's club for Hong Kong's creative community, with views over Hong Kong Island, Victoria Harbour and Victoria Peak. Founded in London in 1995, today Soho House has over 30 Houses in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. Each House is designed for the city and neighbourhood it is in, but all share the same ethos: to create a comfortable home from home for a community of like-minded people, wherever they are..

MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Cross-Chain Multi-Asset services. MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO gives financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.



Operation Santa Claus (OSC) is an annual charity campaign jointly run by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) and Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK). Its aim is to make a difference to the community and beyond by combining the fundraising power of two of the most respected news organisations in the city. Since 1988, OSC has brought joy, goodwill and over HK$333 million to 320 charities.

Please follow us on Social Media: #ImpactNFT2021

Project Ark

Twitter

Discord

Instagram

Linktree

PR Newswire is the Official Newswire Distribution Partner of ImpactNFT Alliance.

SOURCE ImpactNFT Alliance