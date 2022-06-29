U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.51
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,056.02
    +109.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,185.24
    +3.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.29
    -17.55 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.60
    +1.84 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1420
    -0.0640 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8830
    +0.7550 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,057.18
    -833.44 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.03
    -6.64 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.09
    +13.68 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Impartner Claims No. 1 Ranking in Mid-Market Partner Management in G2 Summer Reports

·3 min read

Impartner achieves No. 1 ranking in three G2 categories for Partner Management; it is the 7th consecutive quarter the company has been ranked

Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience also receives Gold Globee® Award in the Technology Software category

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, awarded Impartner in four categories in its Summer 2022 Report: No.1 on the Mid-Market Partner Management Grid; No. 1 on the Mid-Market Results Index; No. 1 on the Mid-Market Relationship Index; and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid.

Impartner achieves No. 1 ranking in three G2 categories for Partner Management; it is the 7th consecutive quarter the company has been ranked.
Impartner achieves No. 1 ranking in three G2 categories for Partner Management; it is the 7th consecutive quarter the company has been ranked.

Impartner has been ranked as a leader for seven consecutive quarters.

Impartner has been ranked as a leader for seven consecutive quarters.

"Our primary goal at Impartner is to drive revenue and significant results for companies and their channels, so when G2 users endorse our software to colleagues, we are extremely honored," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "We are proud to be G2 Leaders and are excited to continue delivering customer-favorite, partner-focused solutions."

Companies achieve leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified business professionals compared to similar products in the category. A product must receive 10 or more reviews and five responses to each category-specific question for inclusion in the report. Impartner received 63 Reviews in Q2 and earned an average star rating of 4.6.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified and authentic reviews."

The G2 award recognitions follow another prestigious award Impartner has won. In early June, Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience received a Gold Globee® in the Technology Software category in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in products and services, innovations, case studies and successful deployments, customer satisfaction programs and more from every major industry in the world.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Impartner Contact:
Chelsea Rider
Impartner
chelsea.rider@impartner.com

 

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)
Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-claims-no-1-ranking-in-mid-market-partner-management-in-g2-summer-reports-301577647.html

SOURCE Impartner

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go Acc

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Creeps Up as Markets Tighten Before Double Dose of US Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher for a fourth day as shipments from key Libyan ports were suspended, becoming the latest factor to compound market tightness. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetWest Texas Intermediate

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • 'Stand out in the sun:' 500 FedEx pilots picket amid their quest for a new contract

    “We would have preferred not to stand out in the sun like this, on a summer day. But our goal is to get this done.”

  • Tesla lays off about 200 workers in its autopilot division: report

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said in early June that company needs to cut about 10 per cent of jobs

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACQUIRES XTO ENERGY CANADA IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION AND INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 22%

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire XTO Energy Canada for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion and the assumption of estimated positive working capital on closing for a net purchase price of $1.7 billion (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of nece

  • Lithium Developer Liontown Adds Ford Pact After Deal With Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Liontown Resources Ltd. agreed to an initial five-year deal with Ford Motor Co. to supply lithium material from an Australian mine project that’s expected to begin production from 2024.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • The next SECURE Act: These proposals are supposed to help solve the retirement crisis, but what’s missing?

    In an effort to improve Americans’ retirement security, Congress is working on the Secure Act 2.0 – but there’s more it can do, experts say. The House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, and two Senate committees advanced their own legislative proposals focused on retirement savings – one from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee called the RISE & SHINE Act, and another from the Finance Committee called the EARN Act. Although it’s not yet clear how Congress will mesh these proposals into one, experts expect these ideas will come together to become the Secure Act 2.0.

  • Germany's gas crisis in five charts

    Germany, largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm, is bracing for a possible total halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine. Already down since last year, Russian gas flows slowed further through the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline this month, and Berlin has moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan. Germany is known for its cars, and its machine tools fill factories throughout China, but sectors likely to be hardest hit are also its glass and chemicals industries.

  • Is This Small Digital Advertising Stock Primed to Take Off?

    This company has gone largely unnoticed, but its terrific results and innovation could soon propel the stock higher.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • FTC Accuses Walmart of Letting Scammers Use Its Money-Transfer Services

    The Federal Trade Commission sued Walmart on Tuesday alleging the retailer allowed its money-transfer services to facilitate fraud. Walmart called the suit “factually misguided.”

  • Walgreens scraps plans to sell British drugstore chain Boots

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Walgreens’ decision to retain ownership of its British drugstore chain Boots.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • U.S. Auto Sales To Show Fresh Declines In Q2 After GM, Ford, Stellantis Idled Factories Again

    Analysts are cutting the U.S. auto sales outlook for 2022, citing low vehicle inventories and high inflation.