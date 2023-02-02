U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Impartner Dynamic Forms Provide Unmatched Flexibility in Using PRM Forms for Almost Any Use Case

·2 min read

Multiple enhancements released to Impartner's platform to support advanced configurations commonly requested by customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced enhancements to Dynamic Forms within Impartner PRM to provide unmatched flexibility for partners to successfully capture every type of use case for their partner channels. The company used its customer feedback program to implement these design updates, making forms easier to set up and use, and enhancing and simplifying a partner's records and measurement capabilities.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)
Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

Enhancements have been made to numerous areas, including the following:

  • Pipeline Manager

  • Deal Contact Association

  • Custom Object Management

  • Conditional Validation on Form Fields

  • Hidden Fields on Forms

Enhancements released to Impartner's platform to support advanced configurations commonly requested by customers.

The enhancements are available to customers today, along with an updated User Guide to walk all customers through these new processes.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:
Chelsea Rider
Impartner
chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-dynamic-forms-provide-unmatched-flexibility-in-using-prm-forms-for-almost-any-use-case-301737873.html

SOURCE Impartner

