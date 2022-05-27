U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Impartner PX Receives Third Award in 2022--Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

·3 min read

Judges compliment Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience for addressing an underserved market, helping businesses make data-driven decisions

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Relationship Management Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

Impartner PX Receives Third Award in 2022—Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Imparter is being honored for its Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience—a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up to meet the specialized needs of partners. Impartner PX puts the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information.

With Impartner PX, vendors can instantly configure partner experiences using Impartner PXStudio™, a robust suite of "opinionated" drag-and-drop, widget-based tools that capture best practices. The feature was tested in thousands of real-world settings in some of the most demanding industries, including high-tech, cyber security, telecom, manufacturing and more.

This is the third major award Impartner PX has received this year. Judges complimented Impartner PX for addressing an underserved market, helping businesses make data-driven decisions.

"Impartner is committed to creating the perfect experience that provides companies with a wider reach and access to more customers, unlocking dramatic bottom line growth," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "PX PartnerExperience, is a part of our exciting innovation strategy focused on driving revenue and significant results for companies and their channels. Winning a Gold Stevie along with other industry awards validates that mission and we couldn't be more honored to be recognized for our customer-focused efforts."

This win comes on the heels of the launch of new, soon-to-be-award-winning solutions. Impartner PRO Package expands capabilities focused on automation and scalability for mid-market companies. The PRO package allows companies and their partners to interact and transact with custom data without requiring coding to integrate it into their PRM.

The enhanced PRO package includes MDF Complete, the first pure-play PRM end-to-end solution to manage Marketing Development Funds (MDF) funds from fund allocation to processing of claim reimbursements.

Impartner customers, who range from SMBs to Fortune 50 across multiple verticals, see tremendous value from Impartner's platform, including an average of 32% growth in channel revenue and a 29% reduction in administrative costs in the first year of use. 78% of Impartner's customers say they have a competitive advantage and 77% report ROI payback in less than 18 months.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the USA. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-px-receives-third-award-in-2022gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2022-american-business-awards-301556764.html

SOURCE Impartner

