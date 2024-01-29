Impeccably designed Mattapoisett home sold for over $1.6M: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Mattapoisett is an exquisite estate that sold for 1,675,000.
Surrounded by stone walls and a stunning landscape, 22 Pine Island Road sits on a 1.46-acre corner lot.
The home built in 2021 was professionally designed inside and out to create a natural oasis. It features wood-beamed ceilings, large windows, and numerous built-ins.
It offers a gourmet kitchen with a large walkthrough pantry, a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, four spacious bedrooms, and a Hartley Botanic glasshouse.
Less than a mile from Buzzard’s Bay, the property bought in 2017 for $365,000, has lush gardens, stone walkways, and a two-story barn.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
22 Pleasant St $340,000.
Allen Nacarrow to Manuela Almeida-Salema and Daniel Salema
BOURNE
17 Bayberry Rd $400,000.
Andrew and Susan Trask to Erica Moukhtar and Richard J. Tomolo
67 Canal Rd Unit 8 $250,000.
Crombie Ft and Steven P. Crombie to Michelle Loconte
331 Circuit Ave $460,000.
Anne O. Bolduc and Sally A. Oneill to Jane R. Gray
1208 County Rd $835,000.
Jake Realty Inc to Paul and Paula Hennessy
1 Hawthorne Ct Unit E $359,000.
Josephine Koning to Courtney E. Wall
2 Holly Hill Ct Unit 2 $630,000.
Rosemary R Honkanen T and Kathryn A. Cameron to Arash Tadbiri and Roya Amirfarzam
29 Lincoln Ave $548,000.
Relentless Re Group LLC to Bruce A. Tessier
CARVER
1 Firlotte Dr $340,000.
Christopher P. Fandel and Alyssa N. Day to Vikki L. and Michael T. Ciavarro
44 Pond St $600,000.
Michael and Lisa M. Guidi to Lida Armstong and James P. Kelly
DARTMOUTH
46 Berkley St $218,000.
Groh Ruth A Est and Frank Groh to Dorothy J. Belinkoff
805 Potomska Rd $655,000.
Brett Schneider to Lindsay Broekel and Tyler White
20 Skyline Dr $350,000.
John H Raber RET and Paul A. Raber to Ralph Smith
FAIRHAVEN
178 Balsam St $610,000.
Joshua L. and Jennifer L. Wright to Patricia Roberts
736 Sconticut Neck Rd $1,390,000.
Eagles Wing Re LLC to Roso Investment Rt and Ronald Oliveira
FALL RIVER
314 Cory St $570,000.
Berube Albert J Est and Claudia E. Simoes to Samantha Garcia and Schallum Dorleans
279 Dover St $125,000.
Carlos P. Abadcampo-Verde to Marlene E. and Jhon F. Abad
344-354 E Main St $775,000.
Back In The Game LLC to Garcia Management LLC
3753 N Main St Unit 1 $270,000.
Ala Leasing LLC to Shiift General Svcs Corp
5455 N Main St Unit 20A $230,000.
Ziad J. and Narcisa Nasrallah to Stephon Orelus
596 Slade St $700,000.
Jks Investment LLC to Jailson D. Barbosa and Meidilsa Gomes
FREETOWN
28 Cliff Dr $345,500.
Jennifer E. Dufresne to Chayde L. Hill and Sydney Murphy
111 County Rd $439,000.
Laurie A. Surprenant to Robert T. Griffin and Katelyn N. Wessen
129 County Rd $450,000.
Romilda Rodrigues to John R. and Debora D. Olejarz
19 Howland Rd $350,000.
Gerald and Robin Roche to Samantha B. Roche
LAKEVILLE
70 Pickens St $776,205.
Oles Lt and Paul H. Oles to Carolyn M. Jarvis
MARION
28 Register Rd $1,400,000.
Sean Corrigan Supplementa and Patricia CorrigaDavid J. and Kathleen B. Litos
MATTAPOISETT
8 Deepwoods Dr $1,400,000.
John W. and Christine M. Meehan to Thomas Brady and Eleanor Melchionda
22 Pine Island Rd $1,675,000.
Jessie V Davidson T and Jesse V. Davidson to Kara L. Carlson
MIDDLEBORO
636 Plymouth St $165,000.
Adrienne G. Whiting to Nph Real Estate LLC
221 Purchase St $376,000.
Erin B. Kelly-Cody and John D. Cody to Deborn Enterprises Inc
15 Rainbow Cir $365,000.
Maureen Y. Townsend to Sonya R. Buckner and Robert A. Silva
NEW BEDFORD
2111-2113 Acushnet Ave $525,000.
Vieira Jr Donald Est and Lauren E. Vieira to V&M Realty Group Inc
337 Davis St $210,000.
Ramon Garcia to Excalibur Prop Mgmt LLC
276 Mount Pleasant St $330,000.
Jose Goncalves to Luis M. Semedo
446 N Front St $590,000.
Keith Loranger to Juana G. Guarcas and Maria F. Gonzales
187 North St $469,900.
Karen Bannis to Ellie Paris-Miranda
209 Princeton St $460,000.
Jackson Duran to Lynn-Terry Montinat and Pierre B. Fleurant
752 Rockdale Ave $508,000.
Laura A. Broekel to Soeren Dingler and Christina Le
921 Rockdale Ave $370,000.
Heather L. Mackenzie to Dinora G. Dehernandez and Reina H. Galvez
33 Trinity St $290,000.
Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey to Thornton Capital LLC
33 Trinity St $275,000.
Kevin P. Richard and Kathleen M. Clough to Sd Nt and Steven D. Romsey
145 Union St Unit 3 $310,000.
Michael A. Cardoso and Courtney P. Miranda to Julissa A. Maldonado
61 Washington St $290,000.
Goncalves Pauline M Est and Kelvin Goncalves to Jorge & Madrid Hm Improve
321 Wood St $360,000.
Kristine Cauble to Mowladaad Sedaqat
WAREHAM
21 Camardo Dr $369,900.
Scott A. Kins-Man and Vrmtg Asset T to Vrmtg Asset T and United States Bk T Na Tr
8 Canedy St $485,500.
Benjamin H. and Jamie S. Leahy to 8 Canedy St LLC
2530 Cranberry Hwy $460,000.
Edwin R. Harris to 2530 Cranberry Hwy LLC
2747 Cranberry Hwy $260,000.
Corpee Rt and Corrie S. Merritt to Monti Brothers LLC
753 Main St $400,000.
Nichole and Brian M. Litchfield to Daniel J. and Daniel J. Chauvin
4 Rolling Mill Rd Unit B $370,000.
Karen R. Kelso to Tiffany M. Duggan
26 Washington Dr $640,000.
Opm RET and Augustine Duarte to Jeannette M. Shalginewicz
WESTPORT
309 Gifford Rd $495,000.
Joaquim and Sandra Carvalho to Jeffrey E. and Feather L. Reynolds
662 Old Harbor Rd $2,100,000.
John B. Nelson and Jacqueline P. Francisco to John B. and Mary R. Snyder
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Greater New Bedford property transfers in January