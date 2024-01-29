Impeccably designed Mattapoisett home sold for over $1.6M: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Mattapoisett is an exquisite estate that sold for 1,675,000.

Surrounded by stone walls and a stunning landscape, 22 Pine Island Road sits on a 1.46-acre corner lot.

The home built in 2021 was professionally designed inside and out to create a natural oasis. It features wood-beamed ceilings, large windows, and numerous built-ins.

It offers a gourmet kitchen with a large walkthrough pantry, a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, four spacious bedrooms, and a Hartley Botanic glasshouse.

Less than a mile from Buzzard’s Bay, the property bought in 2017 for $365,000, has lush gardens, stone walkways, and a two-story barn.

Top selling home in Mattapoisett this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

22 Pleasant St $340,000.

Allen Nacarrow to Manuela Almeida-Salema and Daniel Salema

BOURNE

17 Bayberry Rd $400,000.

Andrew and Susan Trask to Erica Moukhtar and Richard J. Tomolo

67 Canal Rd Unit 8 $250,000.

Crombie Ft and Steven P. Crombie to Michelle Loconte

331 Circuit Ave $460,000.

Anne O. Bolduc and Sally A. Oneill to Jane R. Gray

1208 County Rd $835,000.

Jake Realty Inc to Paul and Paula Hennessy

1 Hawthorne Ct Unit E $359,000.

Josephine Koning to Courtney E. Wall

2 Holly Hill Ct Unit 2 $630,000.

Rosemary R Honkanen T and Kathryn A. Cameron to Arash Tadbiri and Roya Amirfarzam

29 Lincoln Ave $548,000.

Relentless Re Group LLC to Bruce A. Tessier

CARVER

1 Firlotte Dr $340,000.

Christopher P. Fandel and Alyssa N. Day to Vikki L. and Michael T. Ciavarro

44 Pond St $600,000.

Michael and Lisa M. Guidi to Lida Armstong and James P. Kelly

DARTMOUTH

46 Berkley St $218,000.

Groh Ruth A Est and Frank Groh to Dorothy J. Belinkoff

805 Potomska Rd $655,000.

Brett Schneider to Lindsay Broekel and Tyler White

20 Skyline Dr $350,000.

John H Raber RET and Paul A. Raber to Ralph Smith

FAIRHAVEN

178 Balsam St $610,000.

Joshua L. and Jennifer L. Wright to Patricia Roberts

736 Sconticut Neck Rd $1,390,000.

Eagles Wing Re LLC to Roso Investment Rt and Ronald Oliveira

FALL RIVER

314 Cory St $570,000.

Berube Albert J Est and Claudia E. Simoes to Samantha Garcia and Schallum Dorleans

279 Dover St $125,000.

Carlos P. Abadcampo-Verde to Marlene E. and Jhon F. Abad

344-354 E Main St $775,000.

Back In The Game LLC to Garcia Management LLC

3753 N Main St Unit 1 $270,000.

Ala Leasing LLC to Shiift General Svcs Corp

5455 N Main St Unit 20A $230,000.

Ziad J. and Narcisa Nasrallah to Stephon Orelus

596 Slade St $700,000.

Jks Investment LLC to Jailson D. Barbosa and Meidilsa Gomes

FREETOWN

28 Cliff Dr $345,500.

Jennifer E. Dufresne to Chayde L. Hill and Sydney Murphy

111 County Rd $439,000.

Laurie A. Surprenant to Robert T. Griffin and Katelyn N. Wessen

129 County Rd $450,000.

Romilda Rodrigues to John R. and Debora D. Olejarz

19 Howland Rd $350,000.

Gerald and Robin Roche to Samantha B. Roche

LAKEVILLE

70 Pickens St $776,205.

Oles Lt and Paul H. Oles to Carolyn M. Jarvis

MARION

28 Register Rd $1,400,000.

Sean Corrigan Supplementa and Patricia CorrigaDavid J. and Kathleen B. Litos

MATTAPOISETT

8 Deepwoods Dr $1,400,000.

John W. and Christine M. Meehan to Thomas Brady and Eleanor Melchionda

22 Pine Island Rd $1,675,000.

Jessie V Davidson T and Jesse V. Davidson to Kara L. Carlson

MIDDLEBORO

636 Plymouth St $165,000.

Adrienne G. Whiting to Nph Real Estate LLC

221 Purchase St $376,000.

Erin B. Kelly-Cody and John D. Cody to Deborn Enterprises Inc

15 Rainbow Cir $365,000.

Maureen Y. Townsend to Sonya R. Buckner and Robert A. Silva

NEW BEDFORD

2111-2113 Acushnet Ave $525,000.

Vieira Jr Donald Est and Lauren E. Vieira to V&M Realty Group Inc

337 Davis St $210,000.

Ramon Garcia to Excalibur Prop Mgmt LLC

276 Mount Pleasant St $330,000.

Jose Goncalves to Luis M. Semedo

446 N Front St $590,000.

Keith Loranger to Juana G. Guarcas and Maria F. Gonzales

187 North St $469,900.

Karen Bannis to Ellie Paris-Miranda

209 Princeton St $460,000.

Jackson Duran to Lynn-Terry Montinat and Pierre B. Fleurant

752 Rockdale Ave $508,000.

Laura A. Broekel to Soeren Dingler and Christina Le

921 Rockdale Ave $370,000.

Heather L. Mackenzie to Dinora G. Dehernandez and Reina H. Galvez

33 Trinity St $290,000.

Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey to Thornton Capital LLC

33 Trinity St $275,000.

Kevin P. Richard and Kathleen M. Clough to Sd Nt and Steven D. Romsey

145 Union St Unit 3 $310,000.

Michael A. Cardoso and Courtney P. Miranda to Julissa A. Maldonado

61 Washington St $290,000.

Goncalves Pauline M Est and Kelvin Goncalves to Jorge & Madrid Hm Improve

321 Wood St $360,000.

Kristine Cauble to Mowladaad Sedaqat

WAREHAM

21 Camardo Dr $369,900.

Scott A. Kins-Man and Vrmtg Asset T to Vrmtg Asset T and United States Bk T Na Tr

8 Canedy St $485,500.

Benjamin H. and Jamie S. Leahy to 8 Canedy St LLC

2530 Cranberry Hwy $460,000.

Edwin R. Harris to 2530 Cranberry Hwy LLC

2747 Cranberry Hwy $260,000.

Corpee Rt and Corrie S. Merritt to Monti Brothers LLC

753 Main St $400,000.

Nichole and Brian M. Litchfield to Daniel J. and Daniel J. Chauvin

4 Rolling Mill Rd Unit B $370,000.

Karen R. Kelso to Tiffany M. Duggan

26 Washington Dr $640,000.

Opm RET and Augustine Duarte to Jeannette M. Shalginewicz

WESTPORT

309 Gifford Rd $495,000.

Joaquim and Sandra Carvalho to Jeffrey E. and Feather L. Reynolds

662 Old Harbor Rd $2,100,000.

John B. Nelson and Jacqueline P. Francisco to John B. and Mary R. Snyder

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Greater New Bedford property transfers in January