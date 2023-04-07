ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) shareholders have earned a 40% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) share price has soared 174% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also up 66% in about a month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because ImpediMed made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ImpediMed's revenue trended up 27% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 40% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say ImpediMed is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling ImpediMed stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ImpediMed shareholders are down 20% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.9%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 13% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ImpediMed better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ImpediMed you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

