Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

There's been a notable change in appetite for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 15% to US$1.11. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$13m and statutory losses were US$4.53 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Impel Pharmaceuticals' three analysts is for revenues of US$33.4m in 2023, which would reflect a major 164% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 53% to US$2.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35.6m and losses of US$2.27 per share in 2023. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

There was no major change to the US$15.33average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Impel Pharmaceuticals at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Impel Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 164% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 130% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Impel Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Impel Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Impel Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Impel Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Impel Pharmaceuticals (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

