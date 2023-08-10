Impellam Group's (LON:IPEL) investors will be pleased with their impressive 270% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) share price has flown 178% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Impellam Group was able to grow its EPS at 45% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 41% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Impellam Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Impellam Group shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 270%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Impellam Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Impellam Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Impellam Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

