Impelsys Inaugurates New Facility in Bangalore to Support Accelerated Growth

NEW YORK and BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys, a leading global provider of digital transformation services, announced the launch of its new world-class facility in the central business district of Bangalore. The facility was launched by a delegation from the American Heart Association (AHA) - one of Impelsys' major clients led by David Fung, VP, Commercial Technology.

Impelsys Logo

The additional facility will support the company's growing business needs, which has emerged as a leading provider of digital transformation platforms and services for publishers, health care companies, education providers, and associations. The modern facility is equipped with the best-in-class IT infrastructure, robust security, and sustainability standards.

"The new facility reflects our growth trajectory as a company and is a strong testament to our commitment to preparing for the journey ahead. I am confident that it would strengthen our ever-growing capabilities to keep our customers and employees delighted and help fast-track our growth," said Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO, Impelsys.

Impelsys has proven capabilities, processes, and the best practices needed to provide impactful digital transformation solutions tailored to the needs of clients across the globe. The company has been a digital transformation partner to some of the largest brands across industry verticals.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a market leader in providing cutting-edge platforms and technology services to leading enterprises, education providers, publishers, and content aggregators worldwide. We complement our solutions repertoire with services spanning eLearning, application support, digital marketing, and content engineering.

With more than 20 years of experience, 1,000+ experts, & over 2500 tailormade solutions built for our clients, Impelsys has helped organizations to evolve, transform, and stay relevant with the changing industry trends. Impelsys is a CMMi Level 3 company and has a global footprint of 1000+ employees, with offices in US - New York, and India - Bangalore, Mangalore.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impelsys-inaugurates-new-facility-in-bangalore-to-support-accelerated-growth-301563893.html

SOURCE Impelsys