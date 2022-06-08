U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,150.98
    -9.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,058.22
    -121.92 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,199.28
    +24.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.34
    -13.23 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.59
    +0.18 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.50
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9000
    +1.2840 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,577.04
    +938.58 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.93
    +10.29 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.86
    -41.07 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Impelsys Inaugurates New Facility in Bangalore to Support Accelerated Growth

·2 min read

NEW YORK and BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys, a leading global provider of digital transformation services, announced the launch of its new world-class facility in the central business district of Bangalore. The facility was launched by a delegation from the American Heart Association (AHA) - one of Impelsys' major clients led by David Fung, VP, Commercial Technology.

Impelsys Logo
Impelsys Logo

The additional facility will support the company's growing business needs, which has emerged as a leading provider of digital transformation platforms and services for publishers, health care companies, education providers, and associations. The modern facility is equipped with the best-in-class IT infrastructure, robust security, and sustainability standards.

"The new facility reflects our growth trajectory as a company and is a strong testament to our commitment to preparing for the journey ahead. I am confident that it would strengthen our ever-growing capabilities to keep our customers and employees delighted and help fast-track our growth," said Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO, Impelsys.

Impelsys has proven capabilities, processes, and the best practices needed to provide impactful digital transformation solutions tailored to the needs of clients across the globe. The company has been a digital transformation partner to some of the largest brands across industry verticals.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a market leader in providing cutting-edge platforms and technology services to leading enterprises, education providers, publishers, and content aggregators worldwide. We complement our solutions repertoire with services spanning eLearning, application support, digital marketing, and content engineering.

With more than 20 years of experience, 1,000+ experts, & over 2500 tailormade solutions built for our clients, Impelsys has helped organizations to evolve, transform, and stay relevant with the changing industry trends. Impelsys is a CMMi Level 3 company and has a global footprint of 1000+ employees, with offices in US - New York, and India - Bangalore, Mangalore.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impelsys-inaugurates-new-facility-in-bangalore-to-support-accelerated-growth-301563893.html

SOURCE Impelsys

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Early Warning Report

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") announces that it has filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues for the purpose of reporting the acquisition of common shares (the "Anfield Shares") and common share purchase warrants ("Anfield Warrants") in the capital of Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC) (OTCQB: ANLDF); (FRANKFURT: 0AD) ("Anfield").

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Intel Bear Case Coming ‘Even Earlier’ Than Expected. This Analyst Remains Neutral on the Stock.

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss second-quarter guidance.

  • Roku Stock Jumps After Report Of Potential Takeover By Netflix

    Reports suggest employee chatter at San Jose-based has been focused on a potential takeover bid from Netflix.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • 8 Big Growth Stocks Are Now Even Cheaper Than 'Value' Stocks

    Looking for a sign of how far the wipeout of S&P 500 growth stocks has gone? Consider this: Some growth stocks are now cheaper than value stocks.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    For example, mature businesses like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are often especially favorable for retirement savings, due to their stable growth and demonstrated ability to prosper over time. Given that it might be necessary to hold shares and wait for years, could a stake in AbbVie be enough to grow your investment into millions? As a leading global pharmaceutical company, AbbVie develops and commercializes drugs, and it owns the rights to a smorgasbord of moneymakers like Humira (the world's best-selling drug), Botox, and more.

  • Facebook Changed Its Name. Now It’s Changing Its Ticker. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    Changes to ticker symbols have been associated with lower trading volumes in the wake of the change.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Jumping to a 2-Month High. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy GameStop, and 1 to Sell

    It remains one of the most discussed stocks online, and because meme stock prices are often driven by social media chatter rather than business fundamentals, its top-of-mind position with investors makes the stock appealing to many. Below are the three top reasons why I think GameStop can be a buy, and one big red flag for why you ought to sell.

  • Credit Suisse to increase cost cuts in wake of latest profit warning

    CREDIT Suisse issued its third profit warning this year today, blaming volatile markets and caution from clients who are trading less in the wake of the Ukraine war. The scandal torn bank, which employs thousands of people at Canary Wharf in London, has been in something close to crisis for several years. It has been hit by fines for money laundering, was embroiled in the high-profile collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill, and saw an internal corporate espionage scandal lead to the departure of CEO Tidjane Thiam.