IMPERIAL EQUITIES ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF PROPERTY WITHIN COPPERTONE INDUSTRIAL COMMON

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) today announced the disposition of one of the two properties it holds as Coppertone X. The properties were acquired in a single $2.25 million all cash transaction in March, 2022.

The sale of the property located at 11811 – 152 Street in Edmonton, which includes a 5,847 square foot building on 0.72 acres (0.29 hectares) of land, closed August 1, 2022. The value of the transaction is $1,675,000.00.

"The industrial market is heating up in the Edmonton Region, and we are seeing lots of movement and opportunities to realize value on assets, whether through development, sale or redevelopment," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

