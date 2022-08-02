IMPERIAL EQUITIES ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF PROPERTY WITHIN COPPERTONE INDUSTRIAL COMMON

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) today announced the disposition of one of the two properties it holds as Coppertone X. The properties were acquired in a single $2.25 million all cash transaction in March, 2022.

The sale of the property located at 11811 – 152 Street in Edmonton, which includes a 5,847 square foot building on 0.72 acres (0.29 hectares) of land, closed August 1, 2022. The value of the transaction is $1,675,000.00.

"The industrial market is heating up in the Edmonton Region, and we are seeing lots of movement and opportunities to realize value on assets, whether through development, sale or redevelopment," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities.

