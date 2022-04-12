U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q2 2022, payable on April 30, 2022 to shareholders of record effective April 20, 2022.

Imperial Equities Inc. logo (CNW Group/Imperial Equities Inc.)

"The Board has approved an increase in dividends, to $0.08/share annually, effective this Quarter. This is a reflection of the renewed economic stability we are experiencing, as well as our improving Company performance and our optimism about our long-term prospects," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "It has always been our intent to increase the dividend at the appropriate time, recognizing the importance of a consistent dividend as a key Company mandate and a shareholder priority."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c4442.html

