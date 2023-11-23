Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) insiders seem bullish, own 49% and have been buying more recently

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

A quick look at our data suggests that insiders have been buying shares in the company recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Imperial Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Imperial Metals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Imperial Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Imperial Metals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Imperial Metals is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Norman Edwards, with ownership of 45%. Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Larry G. Moeller holds about 3.0% of the company stock. Larry G. Moeller, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO J. Kynoch is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Imperial Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Imperial Metals Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just CA$309m, and insiders have CA$153m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Imperial Metals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

