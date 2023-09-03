Imperial Metals' Norman Edwards Acquires 5.0% More Stock

Those following along with Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Norman Edwards, who spent a stonking CA$8.4m on stock at an average price of CA$2.40. While that only increased their holding size by 5.0%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Imperial Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Norman Edwards is the biggest insider purchase of Imperial Metals shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$2.50. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Imperial Metals share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Imperial Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Imperial Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Imperial Metals insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about CA$189m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Imperial Metals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Imperial Metals insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Imperial Metals has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

