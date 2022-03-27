U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.34 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    -1.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3176
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0200
    -0.3000 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.46
    +116.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.44 (+0.14%)
     

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date For the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IMPP
  • IMPPP
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Imperial Petroleum Inc.

ATHENS, Greece, March 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months’ operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens in New York on March 29, 2022.

On March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +18778709135 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08002796619 (UK Toll Free Dial In).
Access Code: 8576259

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +16467413167 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 8576259

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP”, respectively.

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
00-30-210-6250-001
E-mail: fs@Imperialpetro.com



Recommended Stories

  • Decriminalization Buzz is Moving Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), but The Company may have some Significant Issues

    Hopes on cannabis decriminalization have rallied the market for companies like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), which gained 14% on the news. This comes after news that the U.S. House is cooking up the "Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment" bill, which also needs to pass in the Senate in order to be successful. A similar bill in 2020 failed in the Senate, however this time the Senate is controlled by the Democrats that support the bill.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItBiden to Propose 20% Tax Aimed at Billionaire

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItUkraine Update: Kyi

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • 3 Things About DraftKings Smart Investors Should Know

    The online gaming company is off to a better-than-expected start, and management is investing to capitalize on its opportunities.

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/25: Dave & Busters, Micron Technology, Walgreens

    Jim Cramer says stocks could still gain next week, even with more inflationary data. Here's your game plan.

  • Short-Term Wyckoff Accumulation Pattern Is Near Completion For Gold

    The Wyckoff accumulation pattern in Gold Futures (GC) as shown in the 4-hour chart suggests a short-term up trend to at least test the previous high near 2080.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    It's been a sad week for Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ( TSE:CARE ), who've watched their investment drop 10% to...