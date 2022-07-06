Imperial Provides Additional Details Regarding Rights Offering

Imperial Metals Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) is providing additional details of the Rights Offering, which expired at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) Friday, June 24, 2022.



To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering. Existing insiders acquired an aggregate of 8,066,157 shares pursuant to the Basic Subscription Privilege and 2,451,001 shares pursuant to the Additional Subscription Privilege.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

