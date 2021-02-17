Imperium Group Introduces Richelle Wallace, A Leader With An Exceptional Story

DALLAS TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Richelle Wallace is a servant in every sense of the word.

Whether it's serving in nearly 20 years as a fire captain, as the CEO of a consulting group, or running for political office servant leadership is at the essence of who she is. The mother of a teenage daughter, Richelle explains, "There is nothing more important than setting an example to pave the way for her and every other girl who sees me."

After a discrimination lawsuit she filed in Virginia, Richelle was forced out of her career and ostracized. "I took the lessons I learned and ran for City Council to make a change. I never knew standing up for what's right would cost me and my daughter everything. I lost my career, my home, and most of our personal belongings. It was devastating watching my daughter realize all of her baby photos and gymnastics medals were thrown away like garbage. I knew I had to continue to fight."

Richelle decided to continue her fight by running for Hampton City Council in 2018. She explains, "A city employer posted a libelous statement about me on social media. I contacted city officials as the comments violated [a settlement agreement]. Those city officials ignored me and a letter from my attorney at that time. About four months later, the same employee posted libelous comments on my personal social media page. This was when I chose to take further action. I filed a lawsuit with the publication based on the false statements that were directed at me [with] the intent to hinder my chances of becoming a City Council member, and [which] attacked my qualifications and abilities to perform such duties with Hampton Circuit Court. The evidence was provided and all of the criteria to prove defamation per se were met. After such financial hardships from my initial lawsuit, I had to file pro se."

Since filing her case in 2019, Richelle requested a trial by jury. "I just want my day in court... that is my constitutionally protected right under the 14th Amendment of due process and equal protection. People should not be made to feel inferior when it comes to the judicial system. Everyone has a constitutional right to a trial and I am being denied that right," she says.

She claims that the challenges she has had to face would be centered upon the responsibility of proving her case without the authority to enforce the law.

"The judge has the obligation to protect the poor just as much as the rich. The law shouldn't be interpreted by a judge based on socioeconomic background, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, etc. The laws [should] be the same for everyone… [and that's] what I am fighting for today."

Richelle appeals to Dr. King in her fight. She says, "As the legend Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, 'We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice; not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.' That's the type of leader I strive to be. With all of the sacrifices I've made, with all of the times I experienced injustices, it is that type of leader I have to be in order to bring about the change I want to leave on this world. It is only that type of leader, with integrity and character intact, that will bring about success."

