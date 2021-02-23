Imperium Group Introduces Thomas Horton: An Innovative Entrepreneur

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Thomas Horton, from Oxford, England, is committed to moving cannabis towards legalization. When he first got started in the industry, he observed the stigma surrounding the use of cannabis and knew that the question of the plant's legality in many countries was enough to turn away potential entrepreneurs. While he believes that the medical, industrial, and recreational use of cannabis has come a long way in recent years, he says that it is still an industry that faces many barriers to entry.

Thomas explains, "With so much already written about the problems facing those who work in the cannabis prohibition-era underground economy, I decided to take a look at the potential future of this industry as it moves into the mainstream and normalization occurs."

Working in the cannabis industry as a cannabis marketer has been an interesting experience for Thomas. "Though the industry is growing by leaps and bounds, it is still a very new one and, unfortunately, also a very unregulated one. This means that for someone like me who loves numbers, there's a lot of information to keep track of. Luckily, I've learned a lot, and I've been able to distill my learnings into some tips for anyone else looking to get involved with cannabis. These are things I felt I needed to learn the hard way. In other words, these are mistakes and missteps I made. Some of them were small, some moderate, and a few were large."

The first lesson Thomas learned was that you should never settle - you can always get more. "If you settle, you get complacent. When you get too satisfied with where you are, you miss out on more opportunities."

Second, do the research. "There's no way you'll get ahead if you don't know what you're talking about. You've got to know your industry very well so that you can make an impact on it."

Third, show up. "You can have the greatest ideas in the world, but if you don't show up with them, the opportunities will go to someone else."

It's a challenging industry to work in, as Thomas knows very well. "As you might expect, I've faced plenty of challenges working with cannabis, but luckily I've never been arrested for it. I have definitely run into the stigma that comes from working with the plant. My family and friends questioned why I was doing it because of the legality in England. That is why I moved to Amsterdam and Barcelona: to widen my knowledge of the legal areas regarding cannabis and to make sure I was always following the law. This is where I picked up a lot of useful information that has guided what I've done since then."

Thomas does believe that eventually, the industry will be legalized. "I feel it will be a good

payout for a lot of people who have worked hard for years to progress this plant, and I'm looking forward to seeing it happen. When that day comes, this industry will really break open."

Thomas provides marketing products, and pre-COVID, he did events. "I used to own a private cannabis lounge in downtown Los Angeles but sold it in 2019 to focus more on the marketing side of cannabis. It's something I really enjoy doing. I love branding when it comes to promoting cannabis because the opportunities are endless, especially with the boutique cannabis market. I also help brands promote themselves through a stronger social media presence. "Iamtheunitedkingdom" made 1.1 million pounds in 2020, and we're aiming to double that this year."

Ultimately, Thomas considers himself a public figure, and he wants to use his knowledge and experiences to move the cannabis industry forward. "If I have to use myself to do it, then that's how it is. I believe deeply in this plant and in what it can do for people. It can improve people's lives, so I will do what I can to get it legalized."

