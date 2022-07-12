Implantable Collamer Lens Market to Grow at 13.1% CAGR through 2032 Amid Growing Prevalence of Myopia and Astigmatism - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States will continue dominating the North America implantable collamer lens market through 2032. Demand for implantable collamer lens in Europe is expected to register a growth of 16.2% over the next ten years.

NEWARK, Del., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global implantable collamer lens market was around US$ 212.9 Mn in 2021. Sales are projected to grow at a 13.1% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 838.2 Mn in 2032.

Since phakic intraocular implants were approved two decades ago, refractive surgeons have chosen to utilize them to treat myopia that is unresponsive to excimer laser treatment. A posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens (IOL) created and produced by STAAR Surgical, the Visian Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL), was FDA approved in 2005 and has been demonstrated to be effective in the correction of myopia up to 18.00 D.

The ICL was only offered in the U.S. in a spherical variant until 2018. As a result, high astigmatism and high myopia could not be treated simultaneously. In light of this, several surgeons in the refractive fiend adopted a sequential operation strategy that employs the use of an excimer-laser enhancement after ICL implantation. This sequence has been referred to as "Bioptics".

The use of ICL in refractive surgery is increasing. ICLs are often regarded as an alternative to laser-based corneal procedures such as LASIK and photorefractive keratectomy (PRK). The implantable collamer lens is a specific type of posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens (pIOL). High levels of refractive error or situations where corneal refractive surgery is not recommended call for the adoption of pIOL. Quicker healing and reversibility are the additional benefits of this procedure over corneal refractive surgery.

High incidence of cataracts and other vision impairments among elderly and diabetic individuals is underpinning the need for implantable collamer lens. In addition to this, rising healthcare costs, and government-backed investments for the construction of healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors propelling the market.

"Growing prevalence of refractive disorders, and the emergence of alternatives to laser techniques for refractive correction are underpinning the demand for implantable collamer lens," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By indication, sales in the myopia segment are slated to increase at a 12.6% CAGR through 2032.

In terms of end user, demand in the hospitals segment will grow at a 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

China accounted for 46.6% of the total market share in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue over the assessment period.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America implantable collamer lens market through 2032.

Japan will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the East Asia implantable collamer lens market.

Competition Landscape

The global implantable collamer lens market includes only one manufacturer known as STAR SURGICAL. Incorporated in 1982 for the purpose of developing, producing, and marketing implantable lenses, the company is the first to receive the U.S. FDA approval for implantable collamer lens. Some recent developments include:

In April 2021, STAAR submitted clinical data to the FDA to support a marketing approval for their EVO family of myopia lenses. The submission remains under interactive review with the FDA.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the implantable collamer lens market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the indication (myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism), and end user (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and eye research institutes), across seven key regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Implantable Collamer Lens Industry Research

By Indication:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions & Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Demand Side Trends

3.2. Supply Side Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Disease Epidemiology, by Region

4.2. Product and Technology Assessment

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Reimbursement Scenario

4.5. Rise in Demand for Implantable Collamer Lenses

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.7. Porter's Analysis

