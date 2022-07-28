U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market to Reach $24.08 Billion in 2026 from $18.35 Billion in 2022

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global implantable drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $17.20 billion in 2021 to $18.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The market is expected to grow to $24.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

North America was the largest region in the implantable drug delivery devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the implantable drug delivery devices market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rise in the incidence of target diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases is expected to drive the implantable drug delivery devices market.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global prevalence of diabetic retinopathy was around 27% in 2019. Implantable drug delivery devices are used for site-specific drug administration where the drug is most needed, such as Gliadel wafer as an implant used in the treatment of brain tumors, Lupron depot for the treatment of prostate cancer. Hence, the site-specific drug administration nature of implantable drug devices, which help in the treatment of target diseases, is driving the implantable drug delivery devices market.

The rising number of product recalls and lawsuits associated with implantable drug delivery devices is expected to hinder the market. In the past few years, there had been an increase in product recalls and lawsuits connected with these devices. For instance, in December 2019, around 7,000 Medtronic SynchroMed II, implantable drug infusion pumps were recalled due to the presence of foreign bodies in them.

Nexplanon, a small rod contraceptive implant inserted into the skin of the upper arm to prevent pregnancy for up to three years, is facing a lawsuit, and lawyers and attorneys at National Injury Help have been investigating all such cases against those injured by Nexplanon. Therefore, the rising number of product recalls and lawsuits concerning implantable drug delivery devices is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Scope Markets Covered:

  1. By Product: Contraceptive Implants; Spinal Implants; Brachytherapy Seeds; Drug-Eluting Stents; Bio-absorbable Stents; Intraocular Stents; Infusion Pumps; Other Applications

  2. By Technology: Diffusion; Osmotic; Magnetic; Other Technologies

  3. By Application: Contraception; Ophthalmology; Cardiovascular; Diabetes; Oncology; Autoimmune Diseases; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Characteristics

3. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Implantable Drug Delivery Devices

5. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth

6. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

7. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

9. China Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

10. India Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

11. Japan Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

12. Australia Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

13. Indonesia Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

14. South Korea Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

15. Western Europe Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

16. UK Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

17. Germany Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

18. France Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

19. Eastern Europe Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

20. Russia Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

21. North America Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

22. USA Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

23. South America Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

24. Brazil Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

25. Middle East Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

26. Africa Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

27. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

29. Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Allergan inc.

  • Bayer HealthCare

  • Medtronic Inc.

  • Nucletron

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Bausch and Lomb inc.

  • Merck

  • Genetech Inc.

  • Psivida

  • Nucletron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjr4qn

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-to-reach-24-08-billion-in-2026-from-18-35-billion-in-2022--301595264.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

