Implantica publishes Annual Report 2022

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, is publishing its annual report for the fiscal year 2022. The annual report is now available on the company's website.

"During 2022 RefluxStop™ continued to disrupt the field of anti-reflux treatments with its unique breakthrough approach and excellent patient outcomes. Our main focus remains building and scaling our top commercial priority RefluxStop™ through reimbursement (market access) to become an exceptional growth story," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:



Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 20, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Story continues

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart

VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3754430/1996613.pdf Implantica Annual Report 2022 ENG https://mb.cision.com/Public/19732/3754430/81aed89cfecd67d1.pdf Implantica publishes Annual Report 2022 20Apr2023 EN 2

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-publishes-annual-report-2022-301802724.html