Implantica publishes Year-end Report, January - December 2022 (Q4)

Significant events in the fourth quarter of 2022

Spire Manchester Hospital is now performing RefluxStop™ procedures. Spire Manchester is part of Spire Healthcare Group, a network of 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Implantica receives Global Health & Pharma's Award; Most Innovative MedTech Company- Central Europe for 2022 based on a serious due diligence by GHP, identifying the high innovation level of Implantica.

Implantica attended the European Foregut Society (EFS) Conference in Belgrade, Serbia where the positive clinical outcomes of RefluxStop were presented by Dr. med. Borbély from Inselspital Bern.

Implantica presented RefluxStop's health economic impact at one of the biggest Payer conferences, ISPOR, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Conference in Vienna, Austria. The results presented evaluated the cost-effectiveness of RefluxStop™ as well as the budget impact on the healthcare system in England and Wales. RefluxStop therapy was shown to be more favourable in terms of cost benefit to the competition, in terms of PPI medical therapy, standard-of-care Fundoplication and Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation. This is good news for RefluxStop's™ commercial development as these results will be considered by governmental bodies and insurance companies.

Significant events after the end of the period

RefluxStop™ is currently being launched in Scandinavia, with Ersta Hospital and Sundsvall Sjukhus in Sweden, the first centers committing to join our registry study.

Validated clinical data collection continues for RefluxStop™ with AKH Vienna presenting their results on their first RefluxStop™ patients at the Finnish Gastro Days Congress in Helsinki.

The first RefluxStop™ surgeries have been performed in Spain as we continue to prepare for the public tender process.

Another major German Reflux Center, Klinikum Aschaffenburg, onboard with scheduled first RefluxStop cases and also participating in clinical studies.

The American Foregut Society (AFS) published a white paper outlining the steps of how acid reflux develops, which further reflects the core RefluxStop™ treatment principles.

Ethics Committee approval of the registry study has been achieved in Switzerland with Inselspital Bern and Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site joining the study.

Fourth quarter financial summary

Net sales increased 126% to TEUR 242 (107).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 96% (91%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 5,108 (3,990).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,747 (6,365).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.09).

Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 109.0.

Full year financial summary

Net sales increased 118% to TEUR 842 (387).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 96% (93%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 18,447 (13,141).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 21,361 (15,472).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.30 (0.23).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

