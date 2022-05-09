Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Date 9 May 2022

Implementation of capital reduction

As advised in the company announcement of 2 March 2022 "Minutes of the annual general meeting on 2 March 2022", it was decided at the bank´s annual general meeting to reduce the bank´s share capital by nom. DKK 688,055 by cancellation of 688,055 own shares.

The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank’s creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S' nominal share capital is DKK 28,379,666 in 28,379,666 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights is 28,379,666.





