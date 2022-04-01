U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.95
    -17.46 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,576.39
    -101.96 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,150.13
    -70.39 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.46
    +0.34 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.10
    -1.18 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -29.40 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    -0.47 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3680
    +0.0410 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0044 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5380
    +0.8500 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,278.12
    +552.32 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.05
    +43.78 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Implementation of the share buyback programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VINCI
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DG
VINCI
VINCI

Nanterre, 1st April 2022

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on April 1st 2022.

According to the agreement, valid from 4 April until 28 June 2022 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €300 million. The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • ‘The single biggest issue facing’ cannabis markets, according to Weedmaps CEO

    Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Taking Off Today

    What happened Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up Friday morning, surging as high as 8.6% by 10:15 a.m. ET. After stagnating in recent months, Nio's deliveries rocketed in March, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker even setting a new quarterly record.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • Roblox, DoorDash, and AMC All Have This 1 Thing in Common

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) make an unlikely trio. The metaverse pioneer is rarely grouped with the food delivery service and movie theater chain. Each has substantially increased its share counts, which could have negative implications for shareholders.

  • Yield curve inverts premarket on the heels of the March jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stock futures, Treasuries, and the oil market are trading premarket after the March jobs report was released.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • 2 Stocks You Can Buy at the Same Price as Warren Buffett

    Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea to look at what he's investing in.