Implicit Bias: The Best Ways to Combat It

We all understand what explicit biases arethey are the biasesthat we have that we know about. They are conscious and largelycontrollable. Implicit bias, unlike explicit bias, is more complexand refers to our attitudes or stereotypes that we have about aperson or a group but that reside in our subconscious. These biasesaffect the way we act and react, but all in an unconsciousmanner.

Implicit biases can be favorable or unfavorable, and becausethey are ingrained at a subconscious level, they are notautomatically controllable. Many of these biases are often formedat an early age. For example, when you were young, you likelylearned that if you touch something hot, you would be burned andexperience pain so you developed a bias against touching fire.

Implicit associations run deep and impact many aspects of ourlives. They cause us to have attitudes about other people based oncharacteristics such as race, ethnicity, age and appearance.

With such deep roots embedded in the human psyche, how does onecombat these biases in everyday situations such as work or socialengagements? This article explores several common implicit biasesthat impact our daily lives and offers various methods forcombating implicit tendencies.

Some Common Implicit Biases

Implicit bias is an equal opportunity affliction, and if you'rehuman, you havesome sort of implicit biases. Everyonepossesses them, even judges who are avowed with a commitment toimpartiality.

On the positive side, these biases are also malleable and withsome effort and can be gradually unlearned.

But why does our brain cause us to create implicit associations?Studies show it's largely out of necessity. From the time that youwake up, your mind is going in many different directions. Life ishappening at a fast pace, and our brains help us navigate life byunconsciously creating mental shortcuts. Currently, more than 175known common cognitive biases help us get through the day. Andwhile these mental shortcuts can help us, they can lead to implicitbiases.

Let's explore several common biases that are at work everyday.

Confirmation Bias

Confirmation bias is the tendency to interpret and search forinformation or evidence that supports our already existing beliefs.This is a bias that many of us use quite frequently. Essentially,we engage in selective gathering of information to support what wethink or know is true and disregard other sources of informationthat disproves our belief.

One of the best examples emanates from the current state ofpoliticswhat news sources do you listen to or read? Do youlisten/learn from Fox, Sean Hannity, Breitbart, the Drudge Report?Or are you more inclined to pay attention to CNN, Huffington Post,Stephen Colbert or Rachel Maddow? We tend to seek information fromsources that support our existing views, ignoring other sourcesthat are contradictory.

The problem with confirmation bias is that we are so intent onlooking for information to confirm our existing beliefs, we oftendisregard other sources that would permit us to make a moreinformed decision. And as lawyers, we know that information iskeywe learn both sides of the case, the strengths and theweaknesses, so that we can best advocate for our client. But wedon't necessarily do that in other aspects of our lives, insteadusing our gut instinct. If we analyzed other issues in our lives inthe same manner that we analyzed issues in the law, we would becombatting implicit bias along theway.

Ingroup Bias

Ingroup bias is a simple concept and has a powerful effect inour livesit is the tendency to favor the "group" that you're inover that of another group. And we're each in multiplegroupswhites, blacks, males, females, teachers, lawyers,tall/short people, sports teams, your church, your club, yourpolitical party. And the list goes on. Your ingroup basicallyconnects you with others in that same group, and you have anaffinity toward them often feeling that others who are not part ofthe ingroup are inferior.

When you support a sports team, you may feel that the fans oftheir biggest rival are inferior and not very smart. The same thingholds true for religionit's very common for one religion tobelieve that it is superior to another. And we've all seen andexperienced the current heated, swift and entrenched reactionhighlighting the disfavor between Republicans and Democrats. Theseare easy, relatable examples of ingroup bias in action.

