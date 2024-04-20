Import costs in these industries are keeping prices high

Stacker.com
4 min read
0

Inflation has cooled substantially, but Americans are still feeling the strain of sky-high prices. Consumers have to spend more on the same products, from the grocery store to the gas pump, than ever before.

Increased import costs are part of the problem. The U.S. is the largest goods importer in the world, bringing in $3.2 trillion in 2022. Import costs rose dramatically in 2021 and 2022 due to shipping constraints, world events, and other supply chain interruptions and cost pressures. At the June 2022 peak, import costs for all commodities were up 18.6% compared to January 2020.

While import costs have since fallen most months—helping to lower inflation—they remain nearly 12% above what they were in 2020. And beginning in 2024, import costs began to rise again, with January seeing the highest one-month increase since March 2022.

Machinery Partner used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to identify the soaring import costs that have translated to higher costs for Americans. Imports in a few industries have had an outsized impact, helping drive some of the overall spikes. Crop production, primary metal manufacturing, petroleum and coal product manufacturing, and oil and gas extraction were the worst offenders, with costs for each industry remaining at least 20% above 2020.

Imports related to crops, oil, and metals are keeping costs up

At the mid-2022 peak, import costs related to oil, gas, petroleum, and coal products had the highest increases, doubling their pre-pandemic costs. Oil prices went up globally as leaders anticipated supply disruptions from the conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. and other allied countries put limits on Russian revenues from oil sales through a price cap of oil, gas, and coal from the country, which was enacted in 2022.

This activity around the world’s second-largest oil producer pushed prices up throughout the market and intensified fluctuations in crude oil prices. Previously, the U.S. had imported hundreds of thousands of oil barrels from Russia per day, making the country a leading source of U.S. oil. In turn, the ban affected costs in the U.S. beyond what occurred in the global economy.

Americans felt this at the pump—with gasoline prices surging 60% for consumers year-over-year in June 2022 and remaining elevated to this day—but also throughout the economy, as the entire supply chain has dealt with higher gas, oil, and coal prices.

Some of the pressure from petroleum and oil has shifted to new industries: crop production and primary metal manufacturing. In each of these sectors, import costs in January were up about 40% from 2020.

Primary metal manufacturing experienced record import price growth in 2021, which continued into early 2022. The subsequent monthly and yearly drops have not been substantial enough to bring costs down to pre-COVID levels. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting shows that increasing alumina and aluminum production prices had the most significant influence on primary metal import prices. Aluminum is widely used in consumer products, from cars and parts to canned beverages, which in turn inflated rapidly.

Aluminum was in short supply in early 2022 after high energy costs—i.e., gas—led to production cuts in Europe, driving aluminum prices to a 13-year high. The U.S. also imposes tariffs on aluminum imports, which were implemented in 2018 to cut down on overcapacity and promote U.S. aluminum production. Suppliers, including Canada, Mexico, and European Union countries, have exemptions, but the tax still adds cost to imports.

U.S. agricultural imports have expanded in recent decades, with most products coming from Canada, Mexico, the EU, and South America. Common agricultural imports include fruits and vegetables—especially those that are tropical or out-of-season—as well as nuts, coffee, spices, and beverages. Turmoil with Russia was again a large contributor to cost increases in agricultural trade, alongside extreme weather events and disruptions in the supply chain. Americans felt these price hikes directly at the grocery store.

The U.S. imports significantly more than it exports, and added costs to those imports are felt far beyond its ports. If import prices continue to rise, overall inflation would likely follow, pushing already high prices even further for American consumers.

Story editing by Shannon Luders-Manuel. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story originally appeared on Machinery Partner and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Safe Energy Dividends for Turbulent Times

    These companies have long track records of paying durable dividends.

  • Prepare for bitcoin to fall after the long-awaited halving, JPMorgan says

    "We do not expect bitcoin price increases post halving as it has been already priced in," JPMorgan says, adding that they see a downturn ahead.

  • I botched my first RMD by taking one withdrawal for three accounts. Shouldn’t the final amount be the only thing that matters?

    The IRS has specific rules for how much to take out and from which accounts once you hit 73, and there’s not much wiggle room.

  • Heavy Oil From Trudeau’s New Pipeline Is Headed for California

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackMagnificent Seven Earnings Arrive Wi

  • Tesla cuts US prices of Models Y, X, S by $2,000

    Tesla cut the U.S. prices of its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles by $2,000 each on Friday, days after the first-quarter deliveries of the world's most valuable automaker missed market expectations. Elon Musk's electric-vehicle (EV) maker lowered the prices for its Model Y base variant to $42,990, while the long-range and performance variants are now priced at $47,990 and $51,490, respectively, according to its website. Tesla North America also said in a post on X said it would end its referral program benefits in all markets after April 30.

  • Fed says 1,804 banks and other institutions tapped emergency lending facility

    About 95% of the borrowers, which included banks, credit unions, savings associations, and branches and agencies of foreign banks, had less than $10 billion in assets, the U.S. central bank said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report. The Bank Term Funding Program, as it was called, was aimed at addressing a liquidity crunch after a run on deposits led to the failures of SVB and Signature Bank and forced financial authorities to stage a rescue of the sector.

  • Oil Markets Are on Edge Over Iran and Venezuela Sanctions. What Comes Next.

    Oil prices have been rising in recent weeks, but they’d probably be significantly higher were it not for production from two countries that have dicey relationships with the U.S.—Venezuela and Iran. New political developments, however, might curb some of those supplies, potentially causing oil and gasoline prices to climb further. International crude oil prices are up 13% this year, to $87.29 per barrel.

  • Fed Chair Powell ‘backed himself into a corner’ by predicting rate cuts this year and is now in a ‘tricky situation,’ according to this chief investment officer

    Forget interest rate cuts—private wealth manager Michael Landsberg argues the Fed may even be forced to raise rates this year.

  • Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

    Social Security spousal benefits can be an important part of retirement planning for couples considering that option.

  • Wells Fargo bond saleswoman sues over 'unapologetically sexist' workplace

    Wells Fargo was accused of sex discrimination in a lawsuit by a bond saleswoman who said the fourth-largest U.S. bank denied pay and promotions available to men and tolerated an "unapologetically sexist" workplace. The complaint filed on Friday in federal court in Chicago by Michal Leavitt is the latest in a long line of lawsuits accusing big U.S. banks of bias against women. Leavitt said Wells Fargo's practice of steering larger accounts toward men in its financial institutions group cost her up to one-third of her potential pay, and forced her to wait nine years for a promotion to director from vice president.