Importance of AR Growing Exponentially in the Consumer Sector | Globaldata Plc

The global augmented reality (AR) market was worth nearly $7 billion in 2020

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% over the next 10 years. The role of AR in the consumer sector has grown throughout the 2010s as the technology itself has developed. Through AR packaging consumer products’ marketing can be improved both in-store and after use. AR packaging refers to product packaging with QR codes that lead to AR experiences that can entertain or educate consumers about the product in question when scanned by a mobile device. AR packaging ultimately aims to convince consumers to purchase a brand’s products, whether it be the product wrapped in the AR packaging or those advertised in the AR experience.



The AR Market in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the importance of AR in the consumer goods sector. It also helps us understand the AR value chain and identify the key specialist vendors and industry adopters of AR in the consumer goods sector.

Impact of AR on the Consumer Goods Industry

AR can be integrated into consumer companies’ production facilities to overcome the challenges presented by social distancing requirements. Specifically, remote assistance solutions can enable the delivery of technical assistance to factory-floor workers without the need for in-person visits by technicians. Also, AR online adverts such as AR filters on social media platforms are an effective way of reaching the growing number of consumers shopping online and engaging them with immersive experiences.

Moreover, integrating AR devices such as smart glasses and remote assistance solutions into production facilities improves the overall resilience of a supply chain. These solutions enable a variety of functions to be performed remotely, including technical support and auditing. Within the immediate context of the pandemic, this improves the ability of production facilities to operate effectively while reducing onsite personnel, resulting in a working environment that is socially distanced and functional.

AR Value Chains

Semiconductors

Components

Devices

Platforms

Apps & Content



Semiconductors are one of the key battlegrounds in AR today. Chipmakers are now striving to improve their existing capabilities to suit the evolving requirements of AR, mostly around screen resolution, frame rates, processing speed, and connectivity.

Leading Consumer Goods Companies Associated with the AR Theme

Anheuser Busch InBev

Estee Lauder

L’Oréal

Nestlé

PepsiCo



AB InBev is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company and its brands have so far used AR for two purposes: to improve marketing and its production line.

Leading AR Market Vendors

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

ByteDance

Magic Leap

Meta

Microsoft

Niantic

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Snap

Tencent

Unity

Vuzix



Specialist AR Market Vendors in the Consumer Goods Industry

Blippar

Perfect Corp

Poplar Studio

XMReality

Zappar



AR Market Overview in the Consumer Goods Industry

Market Size 2020 Nearly $7 billion CAGR >35% Forecast period 2020-2030 Value chains Semiconductors, Components, Devices, Platforms, and Apps & Content Leading Consumer Goods Companies Anheuser Busch InBev, Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, Nestlé, and PepsiCo Leading AR Market Vendors Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Magic Leap, Meta, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, Tencent, Unity, and Vuzix Specialist AR Vendors in Consumer Goods Industry Blippar, Perfect Corp, Poplar Studio, XMReality, and Zappar

FAQs

What was the global AR market size in 2020?

The global AR market size was worth nearly $7 billion in 2020.

What is the global AR market growth rate?

The global AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period.

What are the different value chains of AR?

The value chains of AR can be divided into five segments: semiconductors, components, devices, platforms, and apps & content.

Who are the leading consumer goods companies associated with the AR theme?

The key consumer goods companies associated with the AR theme are Anheuser Busch InBev, Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, Nestlé, and PepsiCo.

Who are the leading AR market vendors?

The leading AR market vendors are Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Magic Leap, Meta, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, Tencent, Unity, and Vuzix

Who are the specialist AR vendors in the consumer goods industry?

The specialist AR vendors in the consumer goods industry are Blippar, Perfect Corp, Poplar Studio, XMReality, and Zappar.

