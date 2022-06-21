U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Importance of AR Growing Exponentially in the Consumer Sector | Globaldata Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd
·5 min read
In this article:
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

The global augmented reality (AR) market was worth nearly $7 billion in 2020

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% over the next 10 years. The role of AR in the consumer sector has grown throughout the 2010s as the technology itself has developed. Through AR packaging consumer products’ marketing can be improved both in-store and after use. AR packaging refers to product packaging with QR codes that lead to AR experiences that can entertain or educate consumers about the product in question when scanned by a mobile device. AR packaging ultimately aims to convince consumers to purchase a brand’s products, whether it be the product wrapped in the AR packaging or those advertised in the AR experience.

The AR Market in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the importance of AR in the consumer goods sector. It also helps us understand the AR value chain and identify the key specialist vendors and industry adopters of AR in the consumer goods sector.

For more insights on this report, download a free report sample

Impact of AR on the Consumer Goods Industry

AR can be integrated into consumer companies’ production facilities to overcome the challenges presented by social distancing requirements. Specifically, remote assistance solutions can enable the delivery of technical assistance to factory-floor workers without the need for in-person visits by technicians. Also, AR online adverts such as AR filters on social media platforms are an effective way of reaching the growing number of consumers shopping online and engaging them with immersive experiences.

Moreover, integrating AR devices such as smart glasses and remote assistance solutions into production facilities improves the overall resilience of a supply chain. These solutions enable a variety of functions to be performed remotely, including technical support and auditing. Within the immediate context of the pandemic, this improves the ability of production facilities to operate effectively while reducing onsite personnel, resulting in a working environment that is socially distanced and functional.

For more insights on the AR market in the consumer industry, download a free report sample

AR Value Chains

  • Semiconductors

  • Components

  • Devices

  • Platforms

  • Apps & Content

Semiconductors are one of the key battlegrounds in AR today. Chipmakers are now striving to improve their existing capabilities to suit the evolving requirements of AR, mostly around screen resolution, frame rates, processing speed, and connectivity.

For more insights on value chains in the AR market, download a free report sample

Leading Consumer Goods Companies Associated with the AR Theme

  • Anheuser Busch InBev

  • Estee Lauder

  • L’Oréal

  • Nestlé

  • PepsiCo

AB InBev is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company and its brands have so far used AR for two purposes: to improve marketing and its production line.

To know more about leading consumer goods companies in the AR market, download a free report sample

Leading AR Market Vendors

  • Alibaba

  • Alphabet

  • Amazon

  • Apple

  • ByteDance

  • Magic Leap

  • Meta

  • Microsoft

  • Niantic

  • Qualcomm

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Snap

  • Tencent

  • Unity

  • Vuzix

To know more about leading AR market vendors, download a free report sample

Specialist AR Market Vendors in the Consumer Goods Industry

  • Blippar

  • Perfect Corp

  • Poplar Studio

  • XMReality

  • Zappar

To know more about specialist AR vendors in the consumer goods industry, download a free report sample

AR Market Overview in the Consumer Goods Industry

Market Size 2020

Nearly $7 billion

CAGR

>35%

Forecast period

2020-2030

Value chains

Semiconductors, Components, Devices, Platforms, and Apps & Content

Leading Consumer Goods Companies

Anheuser Busch InBev, Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, Nestlé, and PepsiCo

Leading AR Market Vendors

Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Magic Leap, Meta, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, Tencent, Unity, and Vuzix

Specialist AR Vendors in Consumer Goods Industry

Blippar, Perfect Corp, Poplar Studio, XMReality, and Zappar

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the AR value chain.

  • Learn which AR use cases have the greatest potential in the consumer sector.

  • Identify the key specialist vendors and industry adopters of AR in the consumer goods sector.

FAQs

What was the global AR market size in 2020?
The global AR market size was worth nearly $7 billion in 2020.

What is the global AR market growth rate?
The global AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period.

What are the different value chains of AR?
The value chains of AR can be divided into five segments: semiconductors, components, devices, platforms, and apps & content.

Who are the leading consumer goods companies associated with the AR theme?
The key consumer goods companies associated with the AR theme are Anheuser Busch InBev, Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, Nestlé, and PepsiCo.

Who are the leading AR market vendors?
The leading AR market vendors are Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Magic Leap, Meta, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, Tencent, Unity, and Vuzix

Who are the specialist AR vendors in the consumer goods industry?
The specialist AR vendors in the consumer goods industry are Blippar, Perfect Corp, Poplar Studio, XMReality, and Zappar.

Related Reports

  • Generation Z in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research – Click here

  • Consumer Goods Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 - Thematic Research – Click here

  • Skincare Market Summary, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac) – Click here

  • Ecommerce in Consumer Goods, 2022 Update - Thematic Research – Click here

  • Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in 2021 - Top Themes in the Consumer Goods Sector - Thematic Research – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


