U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.00
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,339.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,823.50
    +59.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.50
    +7.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +0.37 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,379.86
    +1,271.74 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,362.14
    +27.74 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,268.94
    +128.66 (+0.46%)
     

The importance of decentralized insurance in a destabilizing climate

Michiel Berende
·5 min read

What does it mean for economies, governments and communities when “once in a lifetime” weather events begin to occur on an annual basis?

We are witnessing an entirely new scale of natural disasters across the world. Previously, emerging economies bore the brunt of induced climate disasters, but it’s now impossible to ignore the catastrophic impacts of our changing climate, no matter what corner of the globe you reside in.

Wildfires in California are adding to thousands of deaths reported annually due to poor air quality, while in Germany, hundreds have lost their lives this year as a result of record flooding. Preparation for such extreme and hazardous weather conditions is now a priority for us all.

One of many questions that emerges from the increase in such extreme weather events is this: Who will foot the bill? A report from AON found that total economic losses from natural disasters in the first half of 2021 are estimated to be around $93 billion. As we approach the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the economic implications of climate change loom heavily among the litany of issues to be resolved.

Climate change has been cited as the biggest risk to the global economy, with fears of an estimated 10% drop in total economic value by 2050. As always, the case is more challenging for emerging economies, with countries including Malaysia, Thailand, India, the Philippines and Indonesia standing to be the most negatively impacted economically, with the global economy facing up to an 18% loss in GDP by 2050.

It is high time to assess alternative approaches to alleviating the effects of climate change. How are billions of financially excluded people in emerging economies to cope with these devastating impacts?

Blockchain for good

Cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have received a fair share of scrutiny when it comes to energy consumption, and many outstanding areas still require attention and resolutions. However, looking beyond these use cases, we are seeing more blockchain-based solutions emerge that are specifically designed to protect those unfairly impacted by climate change.

Blockchain is already playing a positive role, from facilitating regenerative agriculture to encouraging conscious consumption. Another quickly emerging area of growth is decentralized parametric insurance — recognized by the World Economic Forum as a means to provide a lifeline for traditionally underserved communities that are facing ever-increasing disruption due to extreme weather.

The beauty of decentralized parametric insurance is its simplicity: It can be understood as an “if/then” equation, which is automatically executed via a smart contract. For example, if in a given area it rains 5 inches within 24 hours, the insured farmer immediately receives a payout according to the agreed contract for flood-related damages. Very simple.

By removing expensive insurance assessment processes and coupling this with significant innovations in an automated payout process, parametric insurance greatly reduces transaction costs and claim cycles. Parametric insurance claims can be made via a basic phone with a network connection, enabling those in remote locations and -- perhaps surprisingly -- with access to only basic technology to avail themselves of blockchain-backed insurance policies.

Protecting the global food chain

Climate change will almost certainly raise food prices and erode many people’s ability to afford select foods in the near term. In the case of crop protection against weather risks, parametric insurance provides an extra layer of protection for farmers who are typically unable to access traditional insurance products.

The fate of their crop yield is intertwined with increasing carbon emissions through no fault of their own. This poses a significant threat to global food security, as well as job security for smallholder farmers. Given smallholder farmers with landholdings under 5 hectares are responsible for an average of 50% of global food production, putting protections in place is a necessity for the sake of the global food supply.

In emerging economies today, as many as 270 million smallholder farmers are underinsured, with only 20% having access to agricultural insurance coverage. This number falls to a paltry 3% in sub-Saharan Africa.

With the global population forecast to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, coupled with the crisis faced by farmers in emerging economies, the smallholder agricultural industry is in desperate need of new ideas for enhanced protection. Blockchain-enabled, data-driven innovations, such as decentralized parametric insurance, can serve as a multipronged solution, providing relief for those afflicted by severe weather conditions and incentivizing conscious consumption while at the same time driving capital, at scale, into climate adaption to benefit smallholder farmers and global food production.

Expanding use cases and investors

As our planet’s climate undergoes further destabilization, technological innovations can play a growing role in our efforts to manage destructive events and reduce the scale of their impact.

Countries such as the U.K. have already commissioned reports on the need for greater protection for those at risk of flooding due to rising sea levels. There is an opportunity to rethink and reshape how flood risks are evaluated and premiums calculated: Parametric contracts can equip insurers with well-founded data to report flood depth and produce accurate and timely payouts.

Decentralized insurance is not just more inclusive for those benefiting from coverage, but also opens up insurance opportunities to an entirely new class of investor who could redefine the definition of risk capital. This form of insurance is far more open, allowing a wider group of investors to get involved, not just the closed shop of high-capital investors in traditional markets.

Furthermore, blockchain has the potential to act as a medium for crowdfunding and insurance to intersect in the name of benevolent social and environmental impact. There is a huge appetite for investment in CSR (corporate social responsibility) and ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives.

ESG funds captured over $50 billion worth of new money during 2020 -- more than double the prior year. Additionally, the number of ESG funds in the U.S. grew to almost 400 last year — a rise of 30% from 2019.

Act now, talk later

As world leaders gather for COP26 to decide their long-term strategies and approaches to tackle climate change at a national and international level, millions of people across the globe are currently suffering the consequences of years of inaction and delays to real change.

Right now, blockchain solutions such as decentralized parametric insurance are making tangible headway to relieve pressure on those most affected by climate change. While we await political consensus on a cohesive global approach, blockchain offers easy-to-implement solutions to help those most in need.

Recommended Stories

  • A Door To Decentralized Finance: What is LocalTrade’s DeFi Lab?

    DeFi provides financial products available to everyone because they’re doing it fast and low- cost and, more importantly, without the need for intermediaries, geographical or jurisdictional boundaries.

  • Binance unit launches $1 billion fund to fast-track blockchain tech adoption

    A total of $500 million from the fund will be reserved for investments to help grow decentralized computing, gaming, metaverse, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain-based financial services, BSC said. Of the remainder $300 million will be earmarked for a builder program and $100 million each for liquidity incentives and talent development. "With the $1 billion initiative, our focus will be widened to building cross-chain and multi-chain infrastructures integrated with different types of blockchains," Gwendolyn Regina, investment director of BSC Accelerator Fund said in a statement.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • Many parents are feeling the pain of borrowing for their kids’ college

    Nearly 1 in 3 parents with federal parent PLUS loans say if they could do it over, they’d ask their children to rethink their education plans.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Coinbase is losing investors over it’s expensive price — here’s why

    Autonomous Analyst Christian Bolu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Coinbase is faring amid the pandemic and what we can expect from the company in the near future.&nbsp;

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Partners With Airbus On Hydrogen Project?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with Airbus to work on aircraft hydrogen project. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Former Walgreens CFO Describes How Theranos Wooed Him

    Former Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executive Wade Miquelon had a lot of reasons to be excited about the blood-testing startup he met with in early 2010. Mr. Miquelon, the Walgreens chief financial officer from 2008 to 2014, traveled to Silicon Valley from Illinois that year for a meeting with Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes and her top deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. There he heard a pitch similar to what other Theranos investors and business partners were told: the startup could run ar

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.