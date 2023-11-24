The importance of shopping local this holiday season

Shoppers browse through a downtown Cheboygan store during the annual Ladies' Night Out shopping event on Nov. 15, 2023.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is about to take place.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Overall, the National Retail Federation estimates that holiday spending is expected to reach record levels this year, eclipsing $950 billion.

How much of that money is spent in small, locally-owned businesses?

According to a survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than half of consumers (58 percent) said they will shop online. Only 24 percent said they were planning to shop at a small business.

“I think it’s easy for people to get caught up in shopping online, but they’re missing the faces behind those stores with a door, those friendly faces who know your friends and your family, who support your community and who have the exquisite gifts to help you through the holiday season,” said Carole Yeck, executive director of the Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s important that we remember that all of these people build our communities up and that we need to support them to keep our communities strong.”

Across Northern Michigan, bustling downtowns are decorated for the holidays with wreaths, lights and snowflakes. The stores are open and ready for customers, and officials said they are planning for a busy holiday season.

“We’re doing everything we can through the Cheboygan DDA and the Cheboygan Chamber of Commerce to keep business boosted throughout the holiday season,” Yeck said. “We have all kinds of activities happening that bring people downtown to shop and to dine.”

Shoppers browse through a downtown Cheboygan store during the annual Ladies' Night Out shopping event on Nov. 15, 2023.

For example, Yeck said Cheboygan’s Ladies Night Out on Nov. 15 had a bigger turnout than ever before. They’re hoping to continue that trend with their upcoming Hospitality Night on Dec. 7.

In downtown Petoskey, McLean & Eakin Booksellers is busy preparing for the launch of its newest initiative.

Story continues

“We’re really excited to showcase our new subscription program,” said co-owner Jessilynn Norcross. “It’s called Little M&E. It’s a monthly subscription of board books that comes in the mail to babies and there is a 3-month, 6-month and 12-month option … That’s probably our number one thing that we’re excited about for the holidays.”

Customers browse for books, puzzles and vinyl records in the lower level of McLean and Eakin in Petoskey.

While Norcross said they are seeing a stronger shoulder season economy than in the past, December is still their busiest time of the year at the store.

“You could probably compare July and August — two months’ worth — to December, which really kind of starts on Black Friday,” she said.

Norcross added that Black Friday is especially important for identifying trends among consumers.

“The number one thing we love about Black Friday is it’s kind of like our customers are the tastemakers on that day for the rest of the season,” she said. “Because whatever they’re asking for on Black Friday is the stuff that is going to carry us through. We pay really close attention to the titles that are being requested or if there’s a particular hobby, like if we had a bunch of requests for woodworking. Stuff like that we try to carry on our shelves so we’re delivering what the customers in the community are actually looking for.”

Online sales also “dramatically increase” on Black Friday, which Norcross said is a testament to customers’ strong support for the store.

“Our online sales dramatically increase right now because so much of our customer base are summer customers and they want to continue to support us even when they’re not here,” she said. “They know that they’re going to get the customer service that they get when they’re in the store even when they’re shopping online, and so our online sales have dramatically increased because our customer wants to shop with us year round.”

Andi Symonds, marketing and promotions director for Downtown Petoskey, said shopping local means supporting your neighbors and fellow community members.

“It’s just nice to put that money back into your community because these store owners and these folks that have these stores, they put that back into the community. They help our community grow,” she said. “You shop local and each one of these store owners does a little happy dance behind the scenes because you’re making such a big difference to them and their families and, in turn, our community.”

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 as a way to encourage consumers to support independent businesses. This year, Small Business Saturday will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 25.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: The importance of shopping local this holiday season