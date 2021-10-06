U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.96
    -24.76 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,065.17
    -249.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,400.54
    -33.29 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.26
    -37.10 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    -1.47 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0066 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3540
    -0.1180 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,867.73
    +5,100.71 (+10.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.65
    +63.55 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

The Importance of Testing for Traumatic Brain Injuries Before It's Too Late

Cambre & Associates
·3 min read

Hope Neurological at Cambre & Associates

Hope Neurological at Cambre &amp; Associates
Hope Neurological at Cambre & Associates
Hope Neurological at Cambre & Associates

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traumatic brain injury (TBI) results from an impact to the head. Injuries can be mild or more serious and leave bruising, torn tissue, internal/external bleeding or physical damage to the head and/or brain. The consequences of traumatic brain injuries can be fatal or life-altering without even realizing it. Diagnosing head trauma after an accident can change the trajectory of a victim's personal injury claim at Cambre & Associates personal injury law firm.

The board-certified physicians at Hope Neurological & Medical Services treat rare and complex conditions. They provide an accurate diagnosis through physical and psychological evaluations. Hope Medical Services include a videonystagmography (VNG) which observes brain activity from the inner and central motor functions. The test can uncover root symptoms of vertigo, dizziness and balance problems. It's important to get a VNG balance evaluation before a TBI affects one's ability to do the simplest tasks.

When involved in an accident that injures the head, neck or spine, get tested for a traumatic brain injury even when there are no physical symptoms. Signs and symptoms can be mild, internal or delayed - appearing days or weeks later - so the wounded may not suspect they have experienced an injury. The wide range of side effects can be physical or psychological, and it is important to be evaluated by a medical professional with a specialization in head trauma and spinal injuries.

Common causes of traumatic brain injury are motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall injuries, blasts or explosions, sports injuries and blunt-force trauma. Adults over 65 years old are at greater risk of being hospitalized or dying from a TBI. It is recommended to see a doctor if involved in an accident that resulted in an impact to the head. Some victims are unaware they hit their head because they lose consciousness. Mild symptoms of a traumatic brain injury include headache, nausea, speech problems, loss of balance, light sensitivity and other sensory problems. Symptoms can be cognitive or behavioral, resulting in mood swings, depression, memory loss, insomnia and much more.

Severe damage can cause symptoms including seizures, pupil dilation, numb fingers and toes, confusion, slurring or mumbling, and even a coma. At the site of an accident or injury, it is important to seek emergency medical care if the impact is recent. This can offset the severity of damage if medical professionals can promptly treat injuries.

Cambre & Associates personal injury attorneys have a network of leading medical providers to support cases involving complex personal injury litigation, catastrophic injury claims, and motor vehicle accident claims. Cambre attorneys represent clients who are victims of brain/back/neck/spinal cord injuries. To learn more about Cambre & Associates or for a free case evaluation, please visit www.GlennCambre.com

Press Contact Information
Chidere Igwe
chidere@glenncambre.com
470-870-7716

References:

Hope Neurology | Neurological & Medical Services (hopeneuromed.com)

Traumatic Brain Injury | TBI | MedlinePlus

Traumatic brain injury - Symptoms and causes - Mayo Clinic

Related Images






Image 1: Hope Neurological at Cambre & Associates



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Vertex Wants To Prove It's Not Another Biotech One-Hit Wonder

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Euro

  • Takeda Discontinues Two Mid-Stage Narcolepsy Trials

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has suspended dosing and has decided to stop Phase 2 studies evaluating TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. According to Takeda, TAK 994 was undergoing two Phase 2 trials for narcolepsy Type 1 with cataplexy and narcolepsy Type 2 without cataplexy. Type 1 narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness plus cataplexy and/or low levels of a chemical in the brain called hypocretin. Type 2 narcolepsy also results in excessiv

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed a narcolepsy study, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • Health-Care Dealmaker Julia Kahr Leaves Blackstone for Cinven

    (Bloomberg) -- Health-care dealmaker Julia Kahr has left Blackstone Group to join rival private equity firm Cinven Ltd. as a partner in charge of its U.S. investing activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeKahr will join Cinven in the spring, said the people, who asked to not be identified becaus

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago, amid scant sales and plentiful skepticism, Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • Thermo Fisher sued over use of Henrietta Lacks' 'immortal' cells

    A local life sciences giant has found itself at the center of a battle over profits from "HeLa" cells, a cell line unethically taken from a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s.

  • Why Gilead Sciences Investors Shouldn't Give Up on Remdesivir Just Yet

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are up a modest 8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has risen by 29% and COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has soared 385%. Stocks of companies treating COVID haven't been as popular as shares of vaccine makers, since the focus has been on getting as many individuals vaccinated as possible, and the government has put in orders for millions of doses. Its antiviral drug remdesivir is currently approved for use in hospitals to treat the disease, and it could play a much bigger role in the future, as a recent study suggests that it could be effective if used early on.

  • 'If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated': Doctor

    Professor of Surgery at UCSF and ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Dr. Andre Campbell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f

  • MindMed Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Sphere Health

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has agreed to partner with Sphere Health – a physician-founded employee benefits provider targeting treatments for people with severe mental illness – to collect and analyze multimodal data in order to improve the understanding of a variety of biomarkers associated with mental illnesses including anxiety and affective disorders.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

    The coronavirus surge is slowing—but there could be a new one on the horizon is more people don't get vaccinated, and those eligible for boosters don't get them. With this in mind, many who got Moderna or J&J shots have no booster available—yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with ABC News Live about those boosters and more. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to

  • Oak Street Health expands to Kansas; plans Illinois expansion

    Oak Street Health Inc. said it's expanding into the Kansas City market, as well as planning locations in Illinois. The Chicago company (NYSE: OSH) that provides primary care for adults on Medicare said it plans to open centers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, with Kansas being the 21st state where it will operate in 2022. Oak Street Health also said it will open centers in Chicago and enter the cities of Aurora, Peoria and Schaumburg in 2021 and 2022.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • Virginia woman left hospitalised and hallucinating after venomous spider bites her lip

    ‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • Theranos trial: Judge thwarts attempt to tie witness to problems at uBiome

    U.S. District Judge Edward Davila blocked questioning of Theranos' former lab director about his work at another Silicon Valley startup that ran afoul of the law.