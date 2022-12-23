The importance of using the right health network resource

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As the holiday season approaches, Corporation d'urgences-santé is calling on the public's collaboration to use the right resource for health problems.

A number of resources are available to the public for non-emergency cases and for any other health-related issues.

8-1-1 Info-Santé (option 1): to reach a nurse promptly for non-urgent health problems.

8-1-1 Info-Social (option 2): for a free and confidential telephone consultation service for a psychosocial or mental health problem.

8-1-1 Primary Care Access Point (Option 3) - Dedicated line for individuals without a family physician to obtain a medical appointment or a referral to a health service.

2-1-1 Quebec : to find public and para-public community resources. Services are available by telephone or online from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For any emergency situation where a person's life may be in danger, the public is urged to call 9-1-1 quickly to get help from paramedics, which is the corporation's primary mission.

Call for vigilance

The Corporation also encourages citizens to be vigilant when travelling in order to enjoy the holiday season safely, especially when weather conditions make road conditions more difficult or slippery.

For more prevention tips, visit the Corporation d'urgences-santé website .

Corporation d'urgences-santé thanks the public for their valuable collaboration.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, reporting to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Quebec. It employs nearly 1,700 people, including more than 1,100 paramedics and 110 emergency medical dispatchers, who serve the populations of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

