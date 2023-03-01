Important acquisition in the Maritimes for Harnois Énergies

SAINT-THOMAS, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Harnois Energies is very pleased to announce the acquisition, with the approval of the Canadian Competition Bureau, of a portion of a retail convenience stores and fuel network in the Maritime provinces under the Esso, Wilsons Gas Stops, Go! Stores and Coast Gas (the "Wilsons System") brands.

Serge Harnois, CEO, Harnois Énergies (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

In August 2022, Alimentation Couche-Tard obtained the consent of the Competition Bureau of Canada to acquire the Wilsons System, subject to the sale of a portion of this network.

This acquisition includes 52 sites (34 corporate stations and 18 affiliated stations) across 4 provinces: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. In total, approximately 350 new employees will join the Harnois Energies team.

"We are very pleased with this acquisition in the Maritimes. The addition of this strong network allows Harnois Energies to consolidate its leadership position in the market and to expand its presence in Atlantic Canada. We are looking forward to welcoming those new employees to our great family" explains Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Energies.

About Harnois Energies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Founded in 1958, the corporation's mission is to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services through a user-friendly purchasing experience. It distributes mainly petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products, but it is also forward-looking with its network of electric stations and hydrogen projects. Harnois Energies serves the markets of Quebec, Nunavut, Labrador, New Brunswick and continues its development in other Canadian provinces.

HÉ relies on associated companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the customers' needs whether in retail, commercial/service, industrial, residential, agricultural or aviation markets. They provide their products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under their private brands: Harnois, Petro-T, H-Go, Energies Express, AFS Executive, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Story continues

Today, more than 1000 employees work together to make Harnois Energies the leader in multi-energy supply.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c9195.html