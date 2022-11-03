U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

IMPORTANT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS - GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC. (OTC: GLUC)

Bentonville, AR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") confirms the following important corporate developments.

Three outstanding candidates have now accepted nominations to serve as independent directors of the Company. Charters for the enactment of Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance/Nominations committees, each comprised, or majority comprised, of the independent directors, have been established. The Company appointed a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) firm as auditor. Audit of fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and interim reviews of the first two quarterly periods of fiscal 2022, have been completed. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a decade of public company accounting and audit preparatory experience has now agreed to be appointed to a newly created officer position, Chief Accounting Officer.

More updates for shareholders and interested investors are forthcoming.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

By specializing in producing healthy and delicious beverages nutritionally appropriatefor the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, and additionally, with its planned launch of a new healthy and delicious soluble fiber infused "ready-to-drink" beverage, formulated to meet the nutritional needs of the 95% of Americans who are considered fiber deficient3, Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned among all beverage companies in America. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit: www.glucosehealthinc.com
Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/glucodown

For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data
National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services
3 Closing America's Fiber Intake Gap. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6124841

Contact:
Murray Fleming
Glucose Health, Inc.
info@glucosehealthinc.com
(479) 802-3827

This news contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


