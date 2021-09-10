U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,887.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,570.00
    +11.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7390
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,308.21
    +168.01 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.11
    -1.56 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) (“Piedmont”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Piedmont on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/piedmont-lithium-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=piedmont

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Piedmont engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. Throughout the Class Period, Piedmont informed investors regarding its plan for completing necessary permitting and zoning activities required to commence mining and processing operations in North Carolina. The truth began to emerge on July 20, 2021. Before market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported serious issues regarding Piedmont’s regulatory status in North Carolina.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont had not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business did not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Piedmont investors may, no later than September 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why the SEC cracking down on Coinbase could level the crypto playing field

    As Coinbase claims the SEC blocked them from offering a service already rampant in crypto, one expert says the joke is on those seeking regulatory approval.

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Feds fine Wells Fargo $250 million for ‘unsafe or unsound’ home lending practices

    The fine comes nearly five years to the day after the discovery of Wells Fargo’s 2016 fake accounts scandal.

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Costco recall: 70,000 shower benches recalled after 81 reports of breaking, 4 injuries

    About 70,000 shower benches sold at Costco are being recalled because they “can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • Microsoft rolls out new features for its Teams app

    Jared Spataro, Microsoft CVP of Modern Work, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Teams app features and his outlook for the future of hybrid work.&nbsp;

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Celsius CEO on Coinbase, SEC dispute: ‘Everybody in this business wants to have clarity’ on crypto lending

    Alex Mashinsky, founder and CEO of Celsius Network, said he is "cheering for Coinbase' to resolve any uncertainty in compliance and regulation regarding its planned Lend product.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins — here are the biggest takeaways from openings statements

    Alexis Keenan joins&nbsp;Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to break down the latest developments in the Theranos trial as the prosecution delivers opening statements claiming founder Elizabeth Holmes lied to investors to secure funding for the company.

  • Alibaba Unit Rolls Out Shipping Tools For US Small Businesses

    Alibaba.com, the business-to-business platform of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NASDAQ: BABA), said Thursday it has added dropshipping and other transport and logistics services for its U.S.-based small to midsize customers that increasingly rely on digital tools to grow their global sales. Under the dropshipping concept, an online merchant holds no inventory and usually depends on suppliers or third parties to ship products directly to the end-user. The shipping component

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).