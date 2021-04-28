Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Canoo Inc. Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) ("Canoo") f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) ("Hennessy Capital") that securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Canoo securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 1, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/canoo-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=Canoo

Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo Holdings") was an electric vehicle ("EV") company that touted a "unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first." It announced a delivery vehicle (to launch in 2022), pickup truck (to launch in 2023), and van, all of which are built on the same underlying technological platform. Hennessy Capital was a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo (the "Merger").

The Class Period commences on August 18, 2020, when Hennessy Capital and Canoo Holdings issued a joint press release announcing the Merger. In its press release, Canoo Holdings touted its engineering services line and the Hyundai partnership for the co-development of a future EV platform.

On September 18, 2020, Canoo filed its Registration Statement on a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement was subsequently amended on October 23, 2020 and November 27, 2020. Canoo also filed its Prospectus on a Form 424b3 with the SEC on December 4, 2020. On December 21, 2020, stockholders voted at a special meeting to approve the Merger.

On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo held a conference call in connection with its fourth quarter 2020 financial results which were released the same day. During the call, defendant, Tony Aquila, a director of Canoo since the closing of the Merger, revealed that Canoo would no longer focus on its engineering services line. The same day, Canoo also announced that Paul Balciunas, who served as the Chief Financial Officer of Canoo following the close of the Merger, had resigned, effective April 2, 2021. Following this news, Canoo's stock price fell $2.50, or 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Canoo's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors may, no later than June 1, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

