IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Harborside Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:HSDEF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



2="" between="" content="Investors who purchased the Company" july="" s="" securities="">Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 2, 2019 and August 12, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 9, 2020.