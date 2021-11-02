U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,781.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,879.75
    -14.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.50
    +3.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0720
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,879.25
    -824.06 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.35
    +28.84 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.39
    -84.69 (-0.29%)
     

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS). The action charges the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations involving its American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Hepsiburada’s July 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). Hepsiburada’s materially misleading statements regarding their business, operations, and prospects caused investors to suffer significant losses.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR HEPSIBURADA LOSSES

TO VIEW OUR VIDEO, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 20, 2021

CLASS PERIOD: Pursuant and/or Traceable to July 1, 2021 IPO through October 21, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

HEPSIBURADA’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT
Hepsiburada operates an ecommerce platform in Turkey, regarded as the “Amazon of Turkey.” On July 1, 2021, Hepsiburada filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Hepsiburada sold approximately 62,251,000 ADRs at a price of $12 per ADR and received proceeds of approximately $783 million from the Offering. The Registration Statement touted Hepsiburada’s purported growth attributable to “meticulous execution.” The Registration Statement also touted the increase in gross merchandise value (“GMV”), which “refers to the total value of orders/products sold through [the] platform over a given period of time,” including shipping fees but excluding other service revenues and transaction fees.

The truth regarding Hepsiburada was revealed on August 26, 2021, when it announced its second quarter 2021 financial results (the quarter which had ended before the IPO closed) reporting that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, was “negative TRY 188.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to positive TRY 71.1 million in Q2 2020 . . . due to lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products.” The company also reported a “shift in GMV mix in favor of Marketplace.”

Following this news, Hepsiburada’s ADR price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per ADR on August 26, 2021. At the time the class action lawsuit was filed, Hepsiburada’s ADRs were trading as low as $5.30 per ADR, a nearly 56% decline from the $12 per ADR IPO price.

WHAT CAN I DO?
Hepsiburada investors may, no later than December 20, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Hepsiburada investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?
A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • NXP shares waver as company reports quarterly earnings

    As the microchip shortage continues, investors are watching chipmakers as possible bellwethers for supply chain tieups. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews quarterly earnings for NXP Semiconductors.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Yellen Makes This Demand; Apple Stock, Microsoft Struggle; Amazon Falls Amid Space Move

    The Dow Jones rose even as Microsoft and Apple stock fell. Janet Yellen made a new demand. Amazon stock took a dive amid a new space move.