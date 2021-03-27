U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,050.05
    +2,202.15 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Leidos securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/leidos-holdings-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=leidos

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose material information to investors. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of Leidos’s acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos’s products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Leidos’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Leidos’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the foregoing, Leidos securities lost significant value, directly harming Leidos investors.

Leidos investors may, no later than May 5, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Science Applications International Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) fell on Friday following the defense tech company's earnings release. After markets closed Thursday, Science Applications International reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, easily beating the $1.45 estimate. In the quarter, Science Applications International adjusted its backlog down by $2.2 billion due to "open unfulfilled contracts, that in our judgment, may not be converted to future sales."

  • Oil’s Most Volatile Week In Months Closes With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York barely nudged this week despite whipsawing over several days, as renewed lockdowns in some regions blunted near-term demand outlooks and muted the impact of a standstill at the Suez.West Texas Intermediate futures fell less than 1% to close the week at $60.97, while Brent crude just barely eked out a gain, snapping a streak of back-to-back weekly declines. Futures rose almost 6% and fell nearly 5% in sessions this week as traders recalibrated their positions from day-to-day. Market volatility reached the highest since November.While optimism remains over the long-term outlook for a global demand rebound, the downbeat developments surrounding European lockdowns and rising case counts exacerbated an abrupt unwinding of long positions in a market that was signaling it may have rallied too far, too fast. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.The stage is set for crude’s rally “but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to $70, $80 or even a superspike.”Meanwhile, the Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.The grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that’s wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade -- shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets. Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7% to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month’s deep freeze and crude’s underlying market structure weakened.“The choppiness in oil prices this month is causing CTAs and risk-parity funds to de-leverage in unison and this week was no exception,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. “This dynamic is clear from the aggregate open interest data in oil, which started declining last week and which continued into this week, in large part due to this mechanical selling and portfolio re-balancing.”Still, prices are up roughly 25% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise, is it too late to refinance your home?

    You may still have an opportunity to save big by trading in your loan.

  • Ray Dalio: US should expect 'significant' tax hikes

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio in a new interview said the U.S. should expect "significant" tax hikes as part of a "big movement" to close the nation's wealth gap.

  • Singapore's Temasek sees impact investing at tipping point

    Singapore's Temasek Holdings believes that impact investing has reached an inflection point, with the coronavirus pandemic highlighting deep social imbalances that have intensified the need for such forms of investments. Such investments, made to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact, as well as financial returns, grew to $715 billion in 2019 from $502 billion a year earlier, the Global Impact Investing Network estimated in a survey. This month, Temasek, one of the world's largest state investors, announced a $500 million allocation to Asia and Africa-focused Leapfrog Investments, in the single biggest commitment to an impact fund manager.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks $1.1 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech company Linklogis Inc., backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., is seeking to raise HK$8.3 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.The Shenzhen-based company is selling 452.9 million shares at HK$16.28 to HK$18.28 apiece, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. The company plans to price the offering on March 31 and list on the exchange April 9.Linklogis’s offering will test the appetite for first-time share sales after Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge slumped into a technical correction on Wednesday. Shares of internet giant Baidu Inc. ended flat in their debut in the city Tuesday and have fallen every day since.Linklogis provides technology solutions for supply chain finance in China. While Linklogis’s prospectus shows the firm hasn’t made a profit in three years, it said sales from its supply chain finance solutions expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.The share sale attracts six cornerstone investors who have agreed to subscribe a total of $365 million of stock, according to the filing. BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity will each buy $100 million of shares, while Janus Henderson Funds, The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Sequoia China will each purchase $50 million. Singapore’s EDB Investments will snap up $15 million.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsor of the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Staking as an Asset Class? This Swiss Institutional Fund Is Jumping In

    Persistence is helping institutions find yield with its white-labeled staking service.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Mexico Holds Key Interest Rate Unchanged as Inflation Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank unanimously voted to hold its key interest rate at its lowest in almost five years amid surging inflation, though analysts are split on whether its easing cycle is over.Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, kept borrowing costs at 4% on Thursday, after price increases sped beyond its target ceiling in early March. Seventeen of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the hold. The remaining seven expected a quarter-point cut, with several analysts revising their reduction calls after the surprise 4.12% inflation data was posted Wednesday.“In a highly uncertain environment, the risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy,” the bank’s board wrote in a statement. “It is necessary to enable an orderly adjustment of financial conditions and a change in relative prices.”Read More: Mexico Inflation Surges Beyond Ceiling Ahead of Rate Meeting The Mexican peso strengthened after the announcement and gained 1.3% to 20.66 per dollar at 4:36 p.m. in New York, the most among the world’s top currencies.After an aggressive easing cycle that lowered rates from 8.25% since August 2019, the bank known as Banxico has recently taken a more careful approach, refraining to cut in its November and December meetings before unanimously deciding on a quarter point reduction last month.While Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on Feb. 12 that the bank could have space for at least two more cuts in 2021, the bank’s statement didn’t specify whether there might be a window to cut later in the year. Inflation’s spike, a depreciation of the Mexican peso and rising U.S. Treasury yields have added pressure to prevent more monetary easing.“It is not clear that Banxico is closing the door to future cuts, and Banxico is not giving any forward guidance,” Carlos Capistran, an economist at Bank of America, said. “So the statement leaves all the doors open, which is not good for volatility.”MEXICO REACT: New Inflation Outlook Closes Door for More Cuts​Swap traders were pricing more than 90 basis points in Banxico hikes by the end of the year before the decision. But the statement “tries not to validate” those expectations, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex. The board minimizes some worries about inflation, she argued, including by suggesting current highs will be transitory since they are being compared against last year’s deep slump in energy prices.Other economists argued that language around changing risks suggested the board was done with rate cuts.“The fact that it was unanimous grabs your attention and they’re saying the circumstances have changed,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE. “It’s evident that it’s less accommodative and that there are different conditions--that makes me think that monetary policy is taking a turn.”In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it’s Banxico that’s done most of the heavy lifting in battling last year’s 8.2% contraction -- Mexico’s worst in nearly a century. Economic activity declined 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction registered in the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said Thursday.Read More: U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’tIn keeping rates unchanged against last month’s expectations for a cut, the bank is leaning toward the more hawkish approach of other large emerging economies so far in 2021. Brazil, Russia and Turkey have all hiked borrowing costs last week.“Higher energy prices and growing domestic policy and financial risks have put Mexico’s central bank in a very challenging situation,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a post-decision note to investors. “This was probably the last opportunity to cut rates this year. Unfavourable base effects, the lagged effect of rising energy prices, and temporary supply shocks will all push inflation higher over the next few months.”Keeping rates on hold for a long period could also put further pressure on Latin America’s most-traded currency. The peso has already lost 3.7% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreign investors out of the nation’s local bonds.Since January, a majority of the five-member board has been made up of members appointed by Lopez Obrador, who has called for lower rates in the past. The refusal to cut suggests the board still holds the bank’s traditional concerns over financial stability, rather than solely focusing on supporting economic growth.(Recasts first paragraph, updates with Banxico, analyst comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork Attempts To Rise From The Ashes With IPO Via SPAC Merger

    WeWork announced plans to go public with an initial public offering that values the shared-office provider at $9 billion, far below where it once stood before IPO plans collapsed.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks $1.1 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech company Linklogis Inc., backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., is seeking to raise HK$8.3 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.The Shenzhen-based company is selling 452.9 million shares at HK$16.28 to HK$18.28 apiece, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. The company plans to price the offering on March 31 and list on the exchange April 9.Linklogis’s offering will test the appetite for first-time share sales after Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge slumped into a technical correction on Wednesday. Shares of internet giant Baidu Inc. ended flat in their debut in the city Tuesday and have fallen every day since.Linklogis provides technology solutions for supply chain finance in China. While Linklogis’s prospectus shows the firm hasn’t made a profit in three years, it said sales from its supply chain finance solutions expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.The share sale attracts six cornerstone investors who have agreed to subscribe a total of $365 million of stock, according to the filing. BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity will each buy $100 million of shares, while Janus Henderson Funds, The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Sequoia China will each purchase $50 million. Singapore’s EDB Investments will snap up $15 million.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsor of the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.

  • Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

    Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that customers could now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so sure investors should use it as a means of payment. What Happened: In a webcast hosted by CBOE, Wood said that those that made profits from Bitcoin’s rally may be the subject of scrutiny by the IRS. The ARK Invest founder explained, "The IRS has something to say about this, so if you have huge gains in your bitcoin, I don't think I would bear much in the way of transactions until we get maybe some changes on the tax front.” Why It Matters: From a tax point of view, the IRS currently treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “property,” as they do stocks and bonds. As a result, when investors sell their Bitcoin for fiat currency or use it as a means to purchase another good, they could be subject to massive capital gains taxes. Capital gains on taxes on assets that have been held for less than a year are taxed the same as a person’s “other income,” while assets that are held for longer than this period would be subject to long-term capital gains taxes ranging from 15-20%. While this would make any Tesla purchases with Bitcoin somewhat unfavorable for those that bought the cryptocurrency last year, more recent investors may actually benefit from the current rules. For instance, if an investor purchased the leading cryptocurrency at a higher price than its current value, he or she could actually report a loss and receive a tax deduction for the value of the asset. Price Action: After a volatile week, Bitcoin price recovered from yesterday's low of $50,856 to $53,900 today. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $53,223, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Related Stories Should you Buy a Tesla with BTC? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest TweetCryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose 0B Overnight© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.