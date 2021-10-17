U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,278.18
    -574.57 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“Decarbonization”) (NASDAQ: DCRB) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 29, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via Email at info@ktmc.com; or click here.

Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. On July 16, 2021, the merger between Decarbonization and Hyzon Motors USA Inc. f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. closed. On that date, Decarbonization changed its name to Hyzon Motors Inc.

The Class Period commences on February 9, 2021, when Hyzon issued a press release entitled “Hyzon Motors, the Leading Hydrogen Fuel Cell Heavy Vehicle Company, Announces Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation; Combined Company Expected to be Listed on Nasdaq,” which touted Hyzon’s deals and delivery schedule. Throughout the Class Period, Hyzon continued to tout its customer contracts, deals and partnerships, including a September 9, 2021 press release entitled “Hyzon Motors to supply up to 500 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to Shanghai logistics company.”

The truth emerged on September 28, 2021, when market analyst, Blue Orca Capital, published a report about Hyzon which disclosed that Hyzon’s largest customer, Shanghai HongYun, is a “Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced.” The report also disclosed that Hyzon’s next largest customer, Hiringa Energy (“Hiringa”), a tiny New Zealand startup company, is not really a customer. Rather, Hiringa is a “channel partner” for Hyzon’s vehicles. Finally, the report stated that “Hiringa will account for 24% of the [Hyzon]’s projected deliveries in 2021. Yet, Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021,” which contradicts Hyzon’s representations during the Class Period.

Following this news, Hyzon’s share price fell $2.58 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Hyzon investors may, no later than November 29, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

    Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 have all climbed by more than 200% during this boom period. For example, biotech innovators Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), along with electric-car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), have all generated well over 1,000% returns on capital for investors in just the past three years.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 EVs That Are Good Long-Term Bets

    Investors interested in electric vehicles have more choices today than ever before. Here are three good ones.

  • Here's Why Afterpay Makes Square Even More Unstoppable

    On Aug. 1, Square (NYSE: SQ) announced the acquisition of leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) innovator Afterpay. In fact, Afterpay has the ability to make Square even more unstoppable going forward. Afterpay's shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of Square stock for every one they own of the BNPL company.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you want to earn life-changing returns in the stock market, bet on growth stocks. Let's explore the reasons why e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and social media upstart Snap (NYSE: SNAP) could make great buys right now. Amazon's performance has been relatively lackluster in 2021, with shares up by less than 1% year to date.

  • AMD, GM Lead Five Stocks Closing In On Breakouts

    AMD stock, General Motors, Expedia, cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties and cybersecurity firm Fortinet are your stocks to watch this week. Advanced Micro Devices, Fortinet and IIPR stock are arguably already in range from early buy points. AMD stock is on IBD Leaderboard and SwingTrader.

  • Netflix and Tesla will look to buck the earnings-slowdown trend

    While earnings growth is expected to slow down appreciably for many companies from a record-breaking first half, two prominent companies are projected to put up big numbers this week.

  • Impending Futures-Based Bitcoin ETFs May Boost Cash and Carry Yields

    Cash and Carry strategy involves buying bitcoin and simultaneously selling futures contract

  • The First Bitcoin Futures ETF Is Coming Next Week. What Investors Need to Know.

    Fund sponsor ProShares appears to have won regulatory approval late Friday for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the...