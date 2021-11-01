U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.68
    -0.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,859.37
    +39.81 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,545.50
    +47.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.47
    +58.28 (+2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.11
    +0.54 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1030
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,881.02
    -1.31 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.69
    +25.18 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER REMINDER- VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD. (NYSE: VIPS) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIPS) from March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Vipshop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Vipshop Holdings Ltd Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

According to the complaint, Defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information and that: (1) Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos. (2) Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential. (3) Nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) shares.

During one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of VIPS stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management.

On this news, shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. stock fell over 37% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Vipshop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/vipshopholdingsltd-vips-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-445/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Zillow Group Inc (Z)?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; 3 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 175 points Monday, as Tesla raced to more record highs. These are three top stocks to buy and watch.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.