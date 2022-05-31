U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Important Updates to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes--2022 Incorporate New Evidence

·4 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) published important updates to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2022 (Standards of Care), in annotations as the Living Standards of Care. Changes include new data on:

  • Finerenone and its effects in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease on cardiovascular outcomes

  • SGLT2 inhibitors and their effects in people with type 2 diabetes on heart failure and renal outcomes

  • New information on calculating eGFR and inclusion of race for kidney disease diagnosis

These amendments were driven by recently published research and were crafted and approved by the ADA's Professional Practice Committee, which is responsible for developing the Standards of Care. Updates to Section 10, Cardiovascular Disease and Risk Management, have also been reviewed and approved by the American College of Cardiology, which endorses this section. The Living Standards of Care are available immediately online at Diabetes Care®.

Updates to the Living Standards of Care include information added to the following sections:

  • Section 10 has been updated to include the evidence from Empagliflozin Outcome Trial in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (EMPEROR-Preserved), the Dapagliflozin in PRESERVED Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (PRESERVED-HF) trial, the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIDELIO-DKD) trial, and the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and the Clinical Diagnosis of Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIGARO-DKD) trial.

  • Section 11 has been amended to include the evidence from Empagliflozin Outcome Trial in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (EMPEROR-Preserved) trial, the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIDELIO-DKD) trial, and the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and the Clinical Diagnosis of Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIGARO-DKD) trial, as well as the NKF-ASN Task Force recommendations on reassessing the inclusion of race in diagnosing kidney disease.

"This is the fifth year that we are able to update the Standards of Care after it has been published through our Living Standards of Care updates, making it possible to give diabetes care providers the most important information and the latest evidence relevant to their practice," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA. "With approximately 537 million adults living with diabetes around the world, it's important to equip providers with the newest research through our guidelines as we learn more."

The Standards of Care provides the latest in comprehensive, evidence-based recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of children and adults with type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes; strategies to improve the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes; and therapeutic approaches that reduce complications and positively affect health outcomes. In 2018, the ADA began updating and revising the online version of the Standards of Care throughout the year with annotations for new evidence or regulatory changes that merit immediate incorporation. The online version of the Standards of Care now includes any research updates or policy changes that are approved throughout 2022.

The complete, annotated Standards of Care, which includes updates made today, can be accessed online at Diabetes Care. The Abridged Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes has also been updated and can be accessed online at Clinical Diabetes®.

About Diabetes Care
Diabetes Care, a monthly journal of the ADA, is the highest-ranked, peer-reviewed journal in the field of diabetes treatment and prevention. Dedicated to increasing knowledge, stimulating research, and promoting better health care for people with diabetes, the journal publishes original articles on human studies in clinical care, education, and nutrition; epidemiology, health services and psychosocial research; emerging treatments and technologies; and pathophysiology and complications. Diabetes Care also publishes the ADA's recommendations and statements, clinically relevant review articles, editorials, and commentaries. Topics covered are of interest to clinically oriented physicians, researchers, epidemiologists, psychologists, diabetes care and education specialists, and other health care professionals.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 703-253-4807
press@diabetes.org

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-updates-to-the-standards-of-medical-care-in-diabetes2022-incorporate-new-evidence-301558105.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

