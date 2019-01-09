Impossible burger will upgrade itself like an app until you quit beef

Twitter More

The promise of the world's best plant-based meat product continues to sizzle. Soon — sooner than you think — it will taste like steak.

After its surprise announcement at CES this week, Impossible Foods is now rolling out what has been hailed as a juicier, tastier, 100% more gluten-free version of the Impossible Burger, which was already judged the best fake beef available (but used to include wheat). We put it on our best of CES list.

The thousands of U.S. restaurants currently serving it (including White Castle, purveyors of the $1.99 Impossible Slider), will make the switch by the end of February. Impossible says a retail version of the burger is coming to supermarkets sometime in 2019. Read more...

