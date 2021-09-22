Impossible's plant-based 'pork' is coming to restaurants this fall

Just a couple of weeks after bringing its “chicken” nuggets to restaurants , Impossible Foods is launching another plant-based product. Its spin on ground pork, the inventively named Impossible Pork , will be on restaurant menus this fall.

If you're in New York, you can try Impossible Pork starting on Thursday. Chef David Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar in Manhattan will serve a version of its spicy rice cakes made with Impossible Pork ragu as of tomorrow. Starting on October 4th, more than 100 restaurants in Hong Kong will offer dishes using the ingredient, which will also arrive on some Singapore menus in the coming weeks.

Impossible claims its faux pork is more sustainable than ground pork from pigs. The company says the product uses up to 85 percent less water and as much as 82 percent less land than is needed for typical pork production, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 77 percent. In addition, Impossible claims the ingredient has fewer calories, less fat and more iron than 70/30 USDA ground pork.