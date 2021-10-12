U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.44
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,241.38
    -1,011.42 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Impresa Building Systems Secures First Investment Round

·2 min read

The announcement of the opening of the first factory in Greenwood, SC coincided with the first investment to support its launch

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresa Building Systems, Inc. announced today the opening of its initial investment round to support the launch of its flagship facility in Greenwood, SC. The newly announced facility will service the Georgia and Carolina markets with modular homes through its franchisees and regional builder/developers.

Impresa secured its initial investment in August through APG Capital located in Raleigh, NC with Jim Anthony Jr. as President. APG capital was instrumental in the acquisition of the 243,000 square foot production facility located in Greenwood County, SC. Impresa has also begun to accept its first round of outside investment through accredited investors, and is in discussions with select builders/developers as production and investment partners in the facility. The potential of up to a $15M raise will be used for the facility to set up production lines, purchase equipment and inventory, hire personnel, and provide operating capital until it reaches full production.

Leading the new factory initiative as President is Dan Hobbs, a 14-year industry veteran who has revitalized and operated multiple modular factories. According to Mr. Hobbs, on the current trajectory, limited production should start as early as November, ramping up to full production by March of next year.

According to a press release by the SC Department of Commerce, SC Gov. Henry McMaster said, "The more than $9 million investment and the 180 new jobs Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC is creating in Greenwood County is a huge win for the Palmetto State and will make a real difference in the local community. Thanks to this great company, and welcome to South Carolina."

About Impresa Modular / Impresa Building Systems
Founded in 2008, Impresa Modular is the only nationwide modular home builder in the country, and is well-known for an unparalleled internet marketing and sales reach for home buyers discovering offsite modular construction. Using its extensive network of existing factories, Impresa Modular is able to design and build custom modular homes which it delivers across most of the U.S. through franchisees and its direct sales team. Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood, SC LLC is the launch of its first of several planned branded factories. For additional information about Impresa, contact Jacki Wendorf, Communications Director at (877) 410-6244, jacki.wendorf@ImpresaBuildingSystems.com or visit www.impresabuildingsystems.com. This release is not intended to serve as a solicitation for any investment.

Contact:
Impresa Building Systems
c/o Jacki Wendorf (877) 410-6244
jacki.wendorf@impresabuildingsystems.com

Impresa Modular (PRNewsfoto/Impresa Modular)
Impresa Modular (PRNewsfoto/Impresa Modular)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impresa-building-systems-secures-first-investment-round-301398684.html

SOURCE Impresa Building Systems

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Stock Slips on Report of iPhone Parts Shortages

    The company will reduce its iPhone 13 production target by up to 10 million units due to ongoing component shortages, Bloomberg reports.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan. James Dinan is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager. […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • IBM to Complete Kyndryl Spinoff Nov. 3. What Shareholders Need to Know.

    The combined dividend of the two separate companies will be no less than IBM's pre-spinoff dividend, according to a filing.

  • Plug Power stock jumps toward a 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t