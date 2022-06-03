U.S. markets closed

Impress Communications Brings Home "Best of Category" at 2022 PIASC Excellence Awards

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading custom packaging company, Impress Communications, is proud to bring home the "Best of Category (Printing)" Award at Printing Industries Association of Southern California (PIASC) Excellence Awards, hosted at the Pacific Palms Resort City of Industry, CA.

PIASC - Best of Category Award (PRNewsfoto/Impress Communications)
PIASC - Best of Category Award (PRNewsfoto/Impress Communications)

PIASC is the largest graphic arts trade association representing printers, print brokers, vendors, and creative marketing professionals in Southern California.

Impress Communications received the PIASC 'Best of the Category' Award for the exemplary work done for its longtime client, Discovery Land. The company has been responsible for planning and executing print materials associated with Discovery Land's campaigns throughout the years.

"It's a real privilege to share the stage with such interesting, award-winning companies. There's no secret formula for success; with the collective efforts of our team, clients, and collaborators, we have managed to deliver the work that we take pride in and celebrate," said Paul Marino, CEO of Impress Communications.

"Our goal is to help our clients build strong visibility through stunning designs, innovation, and craftsmanship. This award is evidence that our team doing just that." he further adds.

The judging panel at the 2022 PIASC Excellence Award is compiled of hand-picked professionals and consultants with more than 10+ years of experience in the art, graphic, and print industry. The platform follows an anonymous judging process to ensure an objective and fair outcome. In addition, the panel was tasked with selecting the best of the thousands of work samples submitted from around the country.

An entry must display a unique combination of innovation, creativity, and outstanding quality to get noticed. Judges consider the quality of printing, degree of difficulty, and technical expertise, including registration, ink coverage, the density of solids, dot structure, crossovers, paper usage, finishing techniques, and overall visual appearance.

Impress Communications, a recognized leader in the custom printing and packaging industry is renowned for its branded, innovative, and sustainable solutions. They recently introduced 100% compostable and 100% biodegradable PCW paper. Currently, 100% PCW paper is exclusively provided by Impress Communications in North America. 

(PRNewsfoto/Impress Communications)
(PRNewsfoto/Impress Communications)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impress-communications-brings-home-best-of-category-at-2022-piasc-excellence-awards-301561302.html

SOURCE Impress Communications

