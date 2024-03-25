Impressive property on 4 acres of land in Berkley sells for over $800K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a tranquil property that sold for $835,000.

The peaceful oasis at 52 Point Street, has it all on almost 4 acres of meticulously maintained land surrounded by woodlands.

The 2,364 square foot home features beautiful woodwork, vaulted beamed ceilings, a large soapstone wood stove, and stunning views of the river.

The home boasts warm and inviting vibes with a rustic kitchen, a cozy family room, a large sunroom, and a basement with a custom bar.

Step into the impressive backyard where there is an inground pool, a nature pond, a putting green, a pickleball court, and an entertaining patio.

The massive property also has a woodshed with an enclosed hot tub, a two-story barn with a wood stove, and three garage spaces.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

52 Point St, $835,000

Winsor, James E Winsor, Lu-Pann to Heath, Kristina E Heath, Michael E

6 Morris Hope Ln, $670,000

Chen, Xion W Zhang, Ying to Cabral, Amanda L Mercier, Jason

Dighton

101 Sonnys Way, $660,000

Medeiros Jr, John M to Vieira, John Vieira, Maristela

Raynham

39 Hall St, $380,000

Penny T Hutchins, Thomas J to Gregg, Joseph J Nunes, Katherine E

Taunton

39 Myrtle St, $420,000

Mead Allison I Est Mead, Jody to 14-18 Elm St LLC

26 Williams Ave, $649,900

Lajoie, Brian to Andre, Felicia

10 Winthrop Ave, $550,000

Vieira, John J Vieira, Maristela F to Bannis, Karen

30 Landing Dr, $425,000

Darocha, Carlos M Darocha, Maria F to Borrero Jr, Carlos L Rivera, Ashley F

122 Ice House Rd, $550,000

Cabral, Amanda L to Ferrara, Justin Emond, Danielle

503 Burt St, $465,000

James D Buffington Irt Clark, Juliane to Gonzalez, Michelle M Taveras, Angel M

11 Oconnor St, $483,500

Vassalotti Jr, Dennis P to Marquis, Bayleigh M Marquis, Ryan

195 Washington St, $695,000

Fonseca, Maria Semedo, Wilson to Pouncy, Milton A

415 Danforth St, $739,900

Aspen Properties Dev LLC to Truong, Loan L Phong, Andy

