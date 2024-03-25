Impressive property on 4 acres of land in Berkley sells for over $800K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a tranquil property that sold for $835,000.
The peaceful oasis at 52 Point Street, has it all on almost 4 acres of meticulously maintained land surrounded by woodlands.
The 2,364 square foot home features beautiful woodwork, vaulted beamed ceilings, a large soapstone wood stove, and stunning views of the river.
The home boasts warm and inviting vibes with a rustic kitchen, a cozy family room, a large sunroom, and a basement with a custom bar.
Step into the impressive backyard where there is an inground pool, a nature pond, a putting green, a pickleball court, and an entertaining patio.
The massive property also has a woodshed with an enclosed hot tub, a two-story barn with a wood stove, and three garage spaces.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
52 Point St, $835,000
Winsor, James E Winsor, Lu-Pann to Heath, Kristina E Heath, Michael E
6 Morris Hope Ln, $670,000
Chen, Xion W Zhang, Ying to Cabral, Amanda L Mercier, Jason
Dighton
101 Sonnys Way, $660,000
Medeiros Jr, John M to Vieira, John Vieira, Maristela
Raynham
39 Hall St, $380,000
Penny T Hutchins, Thomas J to Gregg, Joseph J Nunes, Katherine E
Taunton
39 Myrtle St, $420,000
Mead Allison I Est Mead, Jody to 14-18 Elm St LLC
26 Williams Ave, $649,900
Lajoie, Brian to Andre, Felicia
10 Winthrop Ave, $550,000
Vieira, John J Vieira, Maristela F to Bannis, Karen
30 Landing Dr, $425,000
Darocha, Carlos M Darocha, Maria F to Borrero Jr, Carlos L Rivera, Ashley F
122 Ice House Rd, $550,000
Cabral, Amanda L to Ferrara, Justin Emond, Danielle
503 Burt St, $465,000
James D Buffington Irt Clark, Juliane to Gonzalez, Michelle M Taveras, Angel M
11 Oconnor St, $483,500
Vassalotti Jr, Dennis P to Marquis, Bayleigh M Marquis, Ryan
195 Washington St, $695,000
Fonseca, Maria Semedo, Wilson to Pouncy, Milton A
415 Danforth St, $739,900
Aspen Properties Dev LLC to Truong, Loan L Phong, Andy
