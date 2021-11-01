U.S. markets closed

IMPROTANT REMINDER: HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP (NYSE: HMLP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors of the December 27, 2021 Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:HMLP) between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Höegh securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Hoegh LNG Partners LP Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The Partnership was formed by Höegh LNG Partners Ltd. ("Höegh"). According to the complaint, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose that: (1) the Partnership was facing issues with the PGN FSRU Lampung charter (the "Charter"); (2) as a result, the charterer would commence arbitration to declare the Charter null and void; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh would have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what was currently drawn under the facility; (8) the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common unitholders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia; and (10) neither the auditing, taxes, nor maintenance of the Charter were the root causes of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia.

On July 27, 2021, the Partnership issued a press release revealing that its Board of Directors had reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.01 per common unit, down from a distribution of $0.44 per common unit in the first quarter of 2021. The Partnership also revealed that it had received notice from Höegh that the Partnership's revolving credit line would not be extended when it matured on January 1, 2023. On this news, the Partnership's common unit price fell $11.57 per common unit, or 64%, to close at $6.30 per common unit on July 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Höegh LNG Partners LP securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/hoeghlngpartnerslp-hmlp-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-450/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670631/IMPROTANT-REMINDER-HEGH-LNG-PARTNERS-LP-NYSE-HMLP-SHAREHOLDER-CLASS-ACTION-ALERT-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-the-Deadline-to-File-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Motion-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Hegh-LNG-Partners-LP

