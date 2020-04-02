How to boost your home internet speeds while you’re stuck at home: Tech Support

The majority of Americans are currently under some form of lockdown order advising them to stay in their homes in an attempt to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.

That effort has seen a massive influx of so-called nonessential employees and students across the country jumping online to continue their work and studies to limit their exposure to others.

But what if your home internet isn’t up to the task? Fear not, because there are a few steps you can take to improve your web speeds, so you can keep working, and your kids can get their school work done with relative ease.

Check your broadband speeds

Check your internet service provider (ISP) bill to see what kind of network speed you’re paying for. The federal government classifies broadband as a connection that runs at a speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) or faster.

If you’re running, say, 50 Mbps, and you’ve got a house with 5 people streaming video, video conferencing, playing games, and downloading large files, you could be bumping up against your bandwidth limit.

Your best bet is to upgrade to a faster data plan with your ISP. Most people with multiple devices in their homes likely won’t need anything faster than 100 Mbps.

If you’re streaming 4K video, which requires speeds of at least 25 Mbps on Netflix, plan on doing a good amount of online gaming, and downloading large files across a slew of devices, you may want to jump to 200 Mbps.

If the price of such a plan is too high for your budget, speak with your service provider. Companies including Comcast (CMCSA) and Cox are currently increasing the speed of some of their entry-level network offerings to ensure users can get online throughout April and into May.

Router placement

Believe it or not, where you put your router in your home can make a massive difference in your connection speeds. Think of your router as the center of a large bubble. Everything inside that bubble, which represents your router’s range, should be able to get online with ease.

But if you place your router down near the floor or in a cabinet, you’re shrinking that bubble’s ability to touch all of the points in your home within its range. Instead, keep it out in the open as much as possible, such as on a shelf.

In recent years, tech companies have recognized that people usually hide their routers, because they’re kind of ugly. As a result, new routers are designed to look more appealing, to get consumers to put them in an open space.

Update your router’s firmware

So you’re paying for a top-flight network connection, and your router isn’t locked away in your TV cabinet, but your connection is still sluggish.

You might simply need to update your router’s firmware. Yes, like most internet-connected gadgets in your home, your router received periodic updates from its manufacturer that can improve its performance.

To perform an update, you’ll need to log into your router by opening your web browser and visiting this http://192.168.1.1. That’s the most common IP address for commercial routers on the market. If that doesn’t work for you, you may need to check how to log in via your router manufacturer’s website. Some, like Netgear’s routers, let you sign in using www.routerlogin.com or www.routerlogin.net.

Either way you choose, you’ll need to use your router’s admin name and password to access its settings. If you haven’t changed yours, they may be located on the side of your device. Or, in some cases, the admin name will be “admin” and the password will be “password.”

If that’s the case, when you access the settings menu, be sure to change those to something more difficult to guess, as leaving the default admin name and password opens you up to potential cyber attacks.