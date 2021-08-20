U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7940
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.50
    +2,292.96 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

How to Improve the Quality of a Press Release Headline with Google

Newswire
·3 min read

A commonality between Google and press releases is compelling headlines.

Google on a Computer

Google on a Computer
Google on a Computer
Google on a Computer

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 20 years and counting, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, has been helping companies of all industries and sizes deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

A crucial component of Newswire's continued success lies not only in its robust SaaS platform and the expertise of its Media and Marketing team but also in its ability to leverage tools and resources to improve and strengthen its clients' content.

One of those resources is Google, the ideal research tool that can influence a company's search engine results (SEO) performance and their ability to craft attention-grabbing headlines that pique the interest of their target audience.

It's estimated that Google receives 5.6 billion searches a day, which makes breaking through the noise, especially for small and midsize companies, a tall task. But not impossible.

"Yes, there's more content on the internet than we can consume in a lifetime, but with our expertise and proven process, we're able to help our clients identify newsworthy angles that speak directly to their niche, target audience, and relevant media publications," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "The key component to the success of any press release is the headline, and Google is one of the many resources we lean on to understand what people are searching for so we can craft our content accordingly."

Google is an invaluable tool that companies of all sizes and industries can use to improve the quality of their press release headlines. Here are a few benefits of doing so:

  1. Research - Use Google to uncover the intricacies of a particular niche and learn what consumers are searching for, the common topics of discussion, and more. From there, the data can be used to identify press release topics, and then create headlines that speak directly to the target audience.

  2. SEO - To build on the latter point, it's important to infuse a relevant SEO keyword in the press release headline to better the odds of the piece of content ranking for that particular keyword.

  3. Trends - Keep an eye on Google trends and set up Google Alerts to monitor key brand terms, the industry, and even competitors. And, in its simplest state, perform Google searches of keywords to see the type of content that's being published, the search queries people are using, and the suggestions Google offers around a specific keyword. The insights gleaned from this research can help companies understand the next course of action for not only their press release writing but the headlines of their press releases as well.

Visit Newswire.com today and learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping organizations grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio
Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images


Google on a Computer
Person typing on a Mac, with a cup of coffee, trying in Google.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • The biggest takeaways from Tesla’s AI event

    Seth Goldstein, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss Tesla’s AI Day, Elon Musk unveiling the ‘Tesla Bot’, and Tesla’s autopilot system under investigation.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Unstoppable.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • Tesla making robot prototype for 'boring' work: Musk

    Karl Brauer, iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst, unpacks Elon Musk's latest plan for an A.I. robot.

  • The CEO Wants His Staff Vaccinated. He Also Worries They Will Quit.

    As the Delta variant spreads, Taylor Farms is nudging 22,000 employees toward vaccination. “It is like talking to a wall.”

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Disney's Q3 Results Highlight Advantage Against Netflix

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 12, highlighting a unique advantage against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). While each has produced its fair share of hits in recent years, Disney captures more value from its streaming assets. More specifically, Disney is more successful at turning hit characters from a movie or TV show into sought-after products and merchandise.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Tencent, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Tencent's stock price rose slightly after the report, but it's still shed over 20% of its value this year amid China's crackdown on its tech sector. To decide, let's examine three reasons to buy Tencent -- and one compelling reason to sell it.

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Deere Earnings Beat But DE Stock Falls As Farm-Equipment Giant Warns On Costs, Supply Chain

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Deere stock fell as the farm-equipment giant guided higher but warned on supply chain.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • China passes data protection law

    China has passed a personal data protection law, state media Xinhua reports (via Reuters). The law, called the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), is set to take effect on November 1. It was proposed last year -- signalling an intent by China's communist leaders to crack down on unscrupulous data collection in the commercial sphere by putting legal restrictions on user data collection.

  • AECOM says it's moving its L.A. headquarters to 'talent magnet' Dallas

    Engineering giant AECOM joins the list of big companies leaving California for Texas.

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers