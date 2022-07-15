Improved community facilities for Nord-du-Québec residents thanks to Government of Canada support

CED grants over $2.3M to five organizations for projects to build and improve community spaces in the Nord-du-Québec region.

VAL-D'OR, QC, July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced non-repayable contributions totalling $2,365,465 for three Cree communities (Cree Nation of Chisasibi, Cree Nation of Wemindji and The Crees of the Waskaganish First Nation), as well as two NPOs (the Centre de développement communautaire de Matagami and the Société pour promouvoir la sécurité alimentaire à Salluit).

All of these projects to build and enhance the Nord-du-Québec region's community spaces have been funded by CED under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). Further information on the five projects is available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"Our assistance for these promising projects in the Nord-du-Québec region demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size right across Quebec. I am delighted to know that the region's citizens and many visitors will be able to make full use of these quality meeting spaces to come together more easily after the pandemic. Bravo on these exciting projects supporting the entire region's growth!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:



The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

