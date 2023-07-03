Improved Earnings Required Before My Food Bag Group Limited (NZSE:MFB) Shares Find Their Feet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.9x My Food Bag Group Limited (NZSE:MFB) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in New Zealand have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

My Food Bag Group has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to improve at all. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. If not, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like My Food Bag Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 61% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 20% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.5% per year during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that My Food Bag Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From My Food Bag Group's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of My Food Bag Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

